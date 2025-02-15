Meghan Markle advised to postpone her show despite major changes made

It seems Meghan Markle cannot catch a break this year. First, she and Prince Harry spent Valentine’s Day apart, and now she’s being urged to postpone her show—again.

Although Meghan smiled while she posted on Instagram about Prince Harry staying in Canada for Valentine’s Day, everyone wanted their sweetheart with them.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Meghan and Prince Harry separated on Valentine’s Day since she flew home to be with the kids while her husband finished business.

Before that, Meghan postponed her new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, because of a tragedy in California.

Meghan had finished filming With Love, Meghan, and it should be on Netflix already, but she paused the release while she and Prince Harry helped out the victims of the wildfires in California.

Now word is out that Meghan added footage about her and Prince Harry’s philanthropy into the Netflix series, but despite these changes, some want it postponed further.

Meghan urged to postpone her show again

Meghan’s Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, is now a vehicle to launch her lifestyle brand, American Rivieria Orchard. Netflix will sell her wares in conjunction with the series.

The Daily Mail reports that an inside source said that Meghan is incorporating new footage into her show “to include Meghan’s philanthropic work around the fires.”

Even with these changes to her show, making her more relatable on a personal level, an expert is urging Meghan to postpone yet again.

Pausing the show, which takes place in Montecito, California, while a state of emergency happens, makes sense.

The next question is whether March 4, 2025, is suitable for the show’s premiere. According to The Express, GoUp’s CEO Edward Coram James says no.

He feels that if she waits until later, the show’s release will feel more personal since she is a Califonia native. He said, “From my perspective, launching the show in May or June makes more sense.”

Maybe Meghan will take the advice and wait since she and Prince Harry need a win with this one.

Prince Harry hosts a show at the Invictus Games

While the Invictus Games is ongoing, they put out a The Invictus Games Daily Show.

Prince Harry sat with JJ Chalmers to chat as they listened to inspirational stories from some wounded warriors competing in the games.

Tune into an extra special edition of The #InvictusGames Daily Show hosted by JJ Chalmers and Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex.



Listen to the inspirational stories of Gemma Barnes, Claudia Avila, Alex Hale, and Kai Cziesla from #IG25. — Invictus Games Foundation 💛🖤 (@WeAreInvictus) February 15, 2025

Prince Harry will be home with Meghan soon, and hopefully, they will reach a good decision about the future of With Love, Meghan and when it will premiere on Netflix.

With Love, Meghan is set to premiere on March 4 on Netflix.