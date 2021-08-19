Meghan and Harry slammed over ‘arrogance and lack of respect’ after alleged new attack against Queen

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of “arrogance” and “lack of respect” for the Queen. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

A royal expert has slammed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after a new edition of the bestselling Sussex biography, Finding Freedom, claimed the couple was “not surprised” that the Queen refused to take “full ownership” of allegations of racism made against the Royal Family.

The Sussexes accused the Royal Family of racism during their explosive interview with Oprah back in March.

Royal biographer Angela Levin took to Twitter earlier today to slam Meghan and Harry over the claims contained in the new edition of Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s book. She accused the Sussexes of “arrogance” and “lack of respect” for the Queen.

“If this is true, the couple’s arrogance and lack of respect are beyond words,” she tweeted angrily.

The latest comment by royal expert Angela Levin, who is the author of Harry: A Biography of a Prince, comes after she accused Meghan of “mocking the Queen” in a recent birthday video that the Duchess shot with actress Melissa McCarthy.

Sussexes ‘not surprised’ Queen didn’t take ‘full ownership’ of racism allegation

In the updated version of Finding Freedom, published in the latest edition of People magazine, Scobie and Durand write that a source close to Harry and Meghan said the couple was “not surprised” that the Queen refused to take “full ownership” of the racism allegations.

“The Queen’s ‘recollections may vary’ comment ‘did not go unnoticed by the couple, who a close source said were ‘not surprised’ that full ownership was not taken,” the excerpt read. “’Months later and little accountability has been taken’, a pal of Meghan added. ‘How can you move forward with that?’”

‘Recollections’ about racism allegations ‘may vary,’ the Queen said

The Queen made the “recollections may vary” comment in an official statement she released in response to the bombshell allegations of racism and neglect that the Sussexes made against the Royals during their interview with Oprah

“The whole [Royal] family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning,” read the Queen’s carefully worded statement that stopped short of offering an apology.

“While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan, and Archie will always be much-loved family members,” the statement concluded.

Royal watchers widely interpreted the statement that “recollections may vary” as a veiled way of saying that members of the Royal Family disagreed with the Sussexes racism allegation against them.

Queen ‘gobsmacked’ by Meghan and Harry’s attacks against Royal Family

The latest furor over Meghan and Harry’s treatment of the Queen comes after a source claimed the Queen was “absolutely gobsmacked” by Harry’s attacks against the Royal Family on his Apple TV+ show, The Me You Can’t See.

Harry accused Prince Charles of poor parenting skills and claimed the Prince of Wales did not know “better because of how he was brought up” by his parents, the Queen and Prince Philip.

Sources also said that the Queen was “devastated” by Royal Family tensions and concerned that Harry may never reconcile with Charles and his brother Prince William.