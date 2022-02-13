Megan Thee Stallion wears sheer lacy bra, leather booty shorts, performs at crazy Super Bowl pre-party

Megan Thee Stallion wears black lacy lingerie and leather for Super Bowl LVI pre-party. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Megan Thee Stallion is having a hot girl winter.

The rapper and dancer performed her favorite hits at a Super Bowl pre-party hosted by Michael Rubin on Saturday night in Culver City. Other performers include Doja Cat and Lil Baby.

Megan wore black, lacy lingerie, and leather for the performance and teased fans with pictures on her Instagram beforehand. The rapper is no stranger to flaunting her killer curves. Last week, she wore a see-through mesh dress on Instagram, and fans went crazy.

A star-studded list of celebs watched and enjoyed the festivities as Los Angeles hosts Super Bowl LVI.

Megan Thee Stallion wears black lacy lingerie and leather that features her killer curves

Megan Thee Stallion tore down the house at the Fanatics Super Bowl LVI pre-party, but hours before, the rapper gave fans a preview of her look.

Megan posted four pictures to her Instagram as she struck a pose and showed off her style.

Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Megan looked gorgeous with loose curls and smoky eyes. The rapper wore a black, lacy push-up bra, a black leather blazer and skirt, and black sheer gloves. She posed in front of a planter in an unidentified home, presumably before heading to her fabulous performance.

The series of photos featured the caption “Aquarius szn.” Megan is an Aquarius celebrity– her birthday is February 15.

Bella Thorne seemingly approves. The actress commented, “Oh my god.”

Pic credit: @theestallion/Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat perform at Fanatics Super Bowl LVI party

Megan and Doja Cat were among the performers at Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl party. Doja Cat also wore a sexy, sheer look to the event.

A fan caught part of Megan’s performance of her song Realer and posted it on Twitter. It looks like Megan Thee Stallion put on quite the show.

The video starts with Megan crouched on the ground, rapping to the crowd. She gets up, turns around, and twerks in leather booty shorts.

Megan Thee Stallion performing “Realer” at Fanatics’ Super Bowl LVI event tonight. pic.twitter.com/SQHxAm51s8 — Stallion Access (@StallionAccess) February 13, 2022

Later on, Megan was joined by singers Ciara and Normani as they listened to Doja Cat’s performance at the same party.

The guest list for the party was extensive. According to TMZ, Ciara, Russell Wilson, Quavo, Meek Mill, Rachel Lindsay, A$AP Ferg, Robert Kraft, Kevin Hart, Guy Fieri, J Balvin, Jasmine Tookes, Jerome Bettis, Joan Smalls, Joe Montana, Josephine Skriver, Dr. Oz, Erin Andrews, Eli Manning, Noah Beck, and Dixie and Charli D’Amelio were all in attendance.

Super Bowl LVI is tonight at 6:30 PM EST with the Cincinnati Bengals playing the Los Angeles Rams.