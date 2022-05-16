Megan Thee Stallion twerks in a thong at the Billboard Music awards

Megan Thee Stallion Billboard Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Megan Thee Stallion blessed fans with two body-baring outfits at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards last night held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The Savage rapper managed to keep her curves in check as she danced and dropped it low during a performance of Plan B.

Megan had a big night as she graced the red carpet, performed for the audience, and accepted the award of Top Rap Female Artist.

Megan Thee Stallion performs at the Billboard Music Awards

Megan Thee Stallion took a page from her friend and co-worker Dua Lipa’s book and performed in custom Thierry Mugler.

The fashion powerhouse designed two delightful pieces for Megan–each showed off her fantastic figure.

She hit the red carpet in a two-piece ombre Mugler cutout that showed off her taut tummy and muscular frame. She wore open-toe stilettos, which she later changed to boots for her dance performance.

Megan’s hair was straight, long, and sleek as she posed for the paparazzi. She later accepted an award in the same outfit before changing into something even skimpier.

Pic credit: @theestallion/Instagram

She dubbed herself Mugler Meg as she wore a tiny cutout bodysuit that barely covered her private areas. Megan twerked and stuck her tongue out in the risque performance of Plan B. She also performed her collaboration with Dua Lipa called Sweetest Pie.

Somehow, Megan avoided a wardrobe malfunction as she twerked and danced around the stage.

She wrote in the caption, “MUGLER MEG. All of my outfits were CUSTOM @muglerofficial 1 of 1 🔥Thank you @cadwallader for bringing Paris to Texas lol thank you @billboard and Thee HOTTIES for making me thee TOP FEMALE HIPHOP ARTIST. For the rest of the year I’m remembering that I’m THAT B****, and if you think I ain’t f*** you.”

She documented her experience and shared photos that featured her, Megan Fox, and Machine Gun Kelly.

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2022 Met Gala

Megan Thee Stallion attended the 2022 Met Gala in a golden gown in alignment with the Gilded Glamour theme of the event. Like the Billboard Music Awards, Megan wore gold, which she said complimented her skin.

She told People, “I feel like I’m gold anyway, and I feel like I came out here to give my skin, I came out here to give melanin. Gold looks beautiful on me.”

Indeed, Megan looked stunning in a Moschino dress by designer Jeremy Scott. She paired the dress with a golden shrug that resembled bird wings.

Always one to show skin Megan rocked a mile-high leg slit to show off her famous legs.

The rapper continues to promote her newest single, Plan B, with performances, selfies, and interviews.