Megan Thee Stallion stuns in tight dress for SNL dinner

Megan looked amazing in her outfit for the SNL dinner. Pic credit: @theestallion/Instagram.

Megan Thee Stallion turned heads this week when she arrived at an event in New York City.

The 27-year-old rapper wowed when she turned up to the Saturday Night Live dinner in a gorgeous chocolate-colored outfit.

Megan looked amazing in the ribbed sweater skirt and crop top, which was embellished with orange beads on the sleeves and hem of the thigh-high split.

Pairing the look with lace-up gold stilettos adorned with tiny orange butterflies and tied around her ankle, Megan wore her hair in voluminous curls and added bangs.

The star will both host and serve as the musical guest on the NBC show this week.

Despite appearing on the show a few times, this will be her first time doing double duty and showcasing her presenting skills.

Megan Thee Stallion’s stunning SNL outfit

Megan showcased her look for the show in a sneak preview on her Instagram.

Sharing a sketch alongside comedian Sarah Sherman with her 29.9 million Instagram followers, Megan looked stunning in a purple and orange ombre cardigan with a fur-trimmed collar and a matching skirt.

Megan added a pair of perspex heels to complete her fun outfit.

In a separate video, Megan showed off her stunning make-up look for the show, where she coordinated a subtle smokey eye with brown lip gloss.

In the clip in which she played her song Her over the top, she added a pair of huge white hoop earrings as she pouted for the camera.

Could Megan Thee Stallion be joining the cast of Stranger Things?

Elsewhere this week, Megan set tongues wagging when she hinted she would be joining the cast of Stranger Things.

In a post to her Instagram, Megan fuelled rumors that she was set to star in the new season of the hit Netflix sci-fi drama.

Posing with curled red locks and nails manicured with tiny spiders on them, the artist held a Stranger Things cue card to her face in one photo. Another showed her sitting in a director’s chair with the streaming service’s logo on the back of it.

If the clues are true, Megan won’t be the first musician to join her favorite show.

Singer Ed Sheeran made a guest appearance in Season 7 of Game of Thrones, whereas his pal Taylor Swift guest starred in the Season 2 finale of Zooey Deschanel’s sitcom, New Girl.