Megan Thee Stallion stuns fans with insane twerk video

Megan Thee Stallion has posted a new twerking video to her Instagram feed. Pic credit: @theestallion/Instagram

Meg Thee Stallion has posted a video of her twerking to Instagram to remind her followers to “never skip glute day.”

The Savage star has become most notably recognized for two things — her catchy music and her impressive dance moves. And her fans all agree that nobody twerks quite like her.

The video shows Meg Thee Stallion showing off her best assets

This isn’t the first time Megan has posted a twerking video to her Instagram. The rapper has also taken to Instagram Live to show off her eye-catching moves before.

In this video, she showed off her body in a skin-tight black hoodie and black leggings in front of a plain white background. She also lip-synced along to the song Chosen by Blxst and Tyga featuring Ty Dolla $ign.

It may be a little early, but it seems like Megan is definitely gearing up for her hot girl summer.

The video is accompanied by the caption, “Natural Day lol just reminding the hotties we still doing HOTTIE BOOT CAMP and don’t skip ]peach emoji] day.”

In technical terms, never forget to work the glutes.

Sign up for our newsletter!

With the mentioning of “Natural Day,” Megan also pointed out the fact that she never had any plastic surgery to enhance her body. Even fans have chimed in to recognize her natural features.

User @_drusiii commented the phrase, “When it’s built and not bought.”

Pic credit: @_drusiii/Instagram

Other fans have been quick to comment on how difficult and impressive her twerking actually is.

One user wrote, “That last part when the left cheek went up and the right now down… lawdddd.”

Pic credit: @nepthys_thegoddess/Instagram

Another user replied to the video and said, “I’m still trying to figure out how you did the bend over left right.”

Pic credit: @kellonderyck/Instagram

One user even recognized that they would be unstoppable if they could dance like Megan.

Pic credit: @tymitchell_/Instagram

Megan taught fans how to twerk in a video

Back in 2019, Meg shared her talent with her Instagram followers with a live video to give fans an official twerk lesson.

She gave a “twerk tutorial” with her friend after a fan requested one in the video comments.

She said, jokingly, “Today on my YouTube channel, we’re gonna teach you guys how to wag that a**. You’re gonna want to get in a good stance. First of all, you’re gonna want to have on the proper gear.”

She then took her shoes off to get “grounded” and took a sip of a green juice to get “charged” up.

Next, she put out the hilarious PSA to viewers: “The a** don’t come with instructions. Results may vary.”

According to Meg in the video, you plant your feet firmly, slowly move your hips left to right, and then use your mental strength to have full control of your backside. Of course, she makes it look easier said than done.

Megan Thee Stallion Teaches Fans How To Twerk

Watch this video on YouTube

Whether you want to dance along with her or just watch out for any future twerking videos, Megan Thee Stallion has got you covered.

Be sure to check out Megan’s Super Bowl ad campaign for Frito-Lay this Sunday. She may not be dancing in the commercial sneak peeks, but that doesn’t mean they’re not still Flamin’ Hot.

Megan Thee Stallion - "Super Bowl" Frito-Lay Ad

Watch this video on YouTube