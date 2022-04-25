Megan Thee Stallion soaks and smokes in a bubble bath

Megan Thee Stallion bathes with bubbles. Pic credit: @theestallion/Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion took a break from twerking to enjoy a bathtub soak. The 27-year-old Texan rapper posed in the bathroom as she held a long cigarette in her hand.

Megan was in the news because she finally detailed the night when she was shot in an emotional interview with Gayle King. One of the surprising revelations was that Megan lied to the police to protect the people in the car.

On a lighter note, Megan also shared various photos from a bathtub photoshoot.

The dancer has also been promoting her new single called Plan B–her bubble bath pictures touted the release of the song.

Megan Thee Stallion smokes in a bubble bath

Megan Thee Stallion posed nude in the bathtub as carefully placed bubbles covered her private areas. Megan looked up at the camera while her wet hair was slicked back behind her.

It seemed like Megan was a fan of her photoshoot because she created three posts featuring the bathtime special.

The rapper also promoted her new single, Plan B, emphasizing that sex sells as she stuck her thick thigh out of the soapy water and held a thin cigarette between her fingers.

Megan wrote in the caption, “PLAN B OUT FRIDAY presave link in my bio,” a nod to the rapper’s latest single.

Megan’s comment section was lit up as fans and colleagues seemingly appreciated the artistic display.

One commenter wrote, “You got a cigarette it’s serious.” Another person commented, “Lemme go get in the tub.”

Overall, Meg’s post made a splash, and it received more than one million likes on Instagram.

Megan The Stallion reveals what happened with Tory Lanez

Megan thee Stallion gave Gayle King a highly-coveted interview, where she detailed the night when she was shot in 2020. The story made headlines after the dancer was left bloody unexpectedly.

Megan explained that she was at Kylie Jenner’s house all day and wanted to leave. She left with Tory, her friend, and Tory’s driver, but things got heated in the backseat.

Tory and her friend began arguing in the back of the car. She shared that Tory Lanez callously said, “Dance, b***h,” while shooting and hitting her foot.

Meg explained that she would wait for the justice system to do its job and advocated against victim-blaming. She said, “Like, I know this happened to me, and I’d rather it play out in court, and the facts come out, and everything comes out than me having to plead my case.”

The interview appeared on CBS with Gayle King.