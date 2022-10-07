Megan Thee Stallion sizzles in busty denim jacket and matching miniskirt

Megan Thee Stallion’s face. Pic credit: @theestallion/Instagram

Music might be Megan Thee Stallion‘s first passion, but fashion should arguably come in second place for the beauty.

The reason it’s easy to jump to such a conclusion is that she always knows how to dress to the nines, regardless of where she’s going.

Megan switches it up all the time when it comes to her hairstyles, hair colors, and makeup choices — and the same rule applies to her clothing.

The beautiful Hip Hop artist has already made a name for herself in the music industry and has been dipping her toe into the world of acting recently as well.

Based on Megan‘s music record sales, it’s apparent that she knows what she is doing as a rapper, but how far has she come along as an actress?

Her latest social media post in a trendy denim outfit might actually be an announcement about her newest upcoming acting project.

Megan Thee Stallion is sizzling in her busty denim outfit

Pairing a denim top with a denim bottom can be a total hit or miss, depending on how you choose to accessorize. For Megan, her busty denim jacket paired with a flirty denim miniskirt was a total vibe.

The denim jacket had its own special flair thanks to the fur collar surrounding Megan’s chest area. It also opened wide enough around her belly to reveal her flat stomach.

In the first picture from Megan’s photo thread, her long, lean thighs looked killer thanks to how short her miniskirt was.

She accessorized with a tiny bellybutton piercing, multiple rings on her fingers, and super long acrylic nails covered in intricate spider designs.

In one of the pictures from Megan‘s thread, she’s seen holding up some Stranger Things notecards. In another pic, she’s seen sitting in a behind-the-scenes Netflix chair.

It very much appears that the stunning redhead will have an appearance in the upcoming season of the haunted show.

Megan has been rocking that red hair look

Before posting about her involvement with Stranger Things, Megan shared a stunning set of selfies with her long red hair on Instagram.

In the pictures, her hair is pulled up into a high ponytail with bright red ringlets and curls surrounding her face on both sides.

She wore a dress that completely covered her up, providing tons of modesty. It allowed more attention to be shifted to her hair color and makeup.

Megan’s makeup looked exquisite with dark lip liner, clear lip gloss, lashes, eyeliner, flawlessly blended eyeshadow, filled-in eyebrows, foundation, and highlighter on the tip of her nose.