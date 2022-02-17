Megan Thee Stallion sizzles in black cutout dress that shows massive cleavage, poses with a ton of cash 

Megan Thee Stallion shares stunning pictures in black cutout dress Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Megan Thee Stallion has a lot of reasons to celebrate.

The rapper enjoyed her 27th birthday on Tuesday, February 15th, just a few days after bringing down the house at a pre-Super Bowl party. In December, Megan received a bachelor’s degree in health administration from Texas Southern University.

She posted new Instagram photos which show her enjoying various activities and serving looks.

Megan Thee Stallion celebrates her birthday with sexy new pictures

Megan posted a series of photos to her Instagram page and added some celebratory emojis to the caption.

Megan wears a slinky black sequin dress that shows off her ample cleavage in the first picture. She pairs the black dress with a faux fur black coat.

Megan sticks her tongue out in the third picture– this is a signature pose for the Texan rapper. She is looking down on a briefcase full of one-dollar bills.

Dua Lipa also made an appearance in the photos. An Instagram picture featured a mouthwatering pie with the note, “To: Thee sweetest pie Happy Birthday Love, Dua xx.” Megan opened up for Dua Lipa on the first night of Dua’s Future Nostalgia world tour in Miami.

Dua posted pie and heart emojis, a reference to her gift for Meg.

In another picture, Megan wears a long sleek ponytail and holds a bouquet of roses. She is at a dinner table with rose petals on the tablecloth, and she wears a sexy cutout black dress.

Megan is in a relationship with fellow rapper Pardison Fontaine, who commented, “now send me the rest of the pics.”

Megan Thee Stallion gives a pre-Super Bowl party performance

Meg Thee Stallion made headlines with her crazy performance at Fanatics Super Bowl LVI pre-party. The rapper dances and performs for fans in a sheer lacy bra and leather number. She made sure to do some of her signature twerking for the star-studded crowd.

Later in the night, Megan was joined by singers Ciara and Normani as they listened to Doja Cat’s performance at the same party.

Megan the Stallion is Off The Leash in a new show

Megan announced a new series called Off The Leash, which features the rapper getting back to her Texan roots and showing off her pets.

The series will premiere on Snapchat on February 19th. Nicole Richie, Bebe Rexha, Taraji P. Henson, and their pets will make appearances. The show is a Will and Jada Smith production company project.