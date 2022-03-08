Megan Thee Stallion shows off tiny midriff, legs for days in short purple shorts, with matching bra and jacket

Megan Thee Stallion showed off her latest eye-catching outfit in her Instagram post today. Pic credit: @theestallion/Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion — queen of Savage-ry, twerking, and now bright-colored outfits — has shown off her latest look to promote her upcoming song release.

Megan posted a series of photos in a primarily purple and pink outfit, tied together by different color accessories and accents.

Megan Thee Stallion posed in a Moschino belt and handbag

The singer posed in a matching purple set that included a bra top, cropped cardigan, and “short shorts.” The outfit primarily showed off her chest, midsection, and shiny long legs.

Along with the standout set, she accompanied the clothes with baby pink heart-shaped sunglasses, a pink chain belt, pink key earrings, and you guessed it – pink heels.

The star of the ensemble, however, featured accents from the Italian luxury fashion brand, Moschino.

Megan wore a multi-colored chain belt that spelled out the brand’s name, paired with a matching pink handbag that showed off the same color letters. It’s not unusual for the Grammy-winning Popstar to post her outfits to her Instagram account, but this colorful look was surely an eye-catching one on the rapper’s Body-ody-ody-ody.

Along with the outfit, Megan’s photos also showed off her wildly fun nails. Her new nail style consisted of different candy designs and cherries. Her nails correlated to the caption of the photos, which reminded fans about her upcoming song with a “sweet” title.

Megan used photos to promote her new song Sweetest Pie

Megan posted the photo series with a caption that reminded her fans of her upcoming music release. She wrote to her followers, “3 days until SWEETEST PIE DROPS pre save link in my bio hotties! RUN IT UP.”

The song drops on Friday. Sweetest Pie is her latest collaboration with pop singer Dua Lipa.

Megan also posted to her Instagram story to remind her fans of the song release and added in Dua Lipa’s handle.

Pic credit: @theestallion/Instagram

Along with the candy and cherries on the singer’s nails, the rapper also asked her fans to post a pie slice emoji if they were excited about her sweet new song. Megan tweeted, “sweetest pie in 3 DAYS with my girl @dualipa drop a pie if you’re excited.”

sweetest pie in 3 DAYS with my girl @dualipa 🧁😛 drop a 🥧 if you’re excited pic.twitter.com/ANmAr92BSB — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) March 8, 2022

The other half of the song’s duo, Dua Lipa, took to Twitter as well to show her excitement for her musical collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion. She offered free tickets for one of her sold-out tour shows this summer for one lucky winner who pre-saved Sweetest Pie in advance.

THE SWEETEST NIGHT 🥧🧁🍒



I’m giving away tickets to one of my sold out Future Nostalgia shows this summer – flights and accommodation paid!!



Pre-save our new single ‘Sweetest Pie’ for a chance to win! https://t.co/kFYnEd7t2b#SweetestPie pic.twitter.com/ai1tekW2uj — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) March 8, 2022

Along with the raffle, Dua Lipa posted a teaser for the song on Instagram to get fans even more excited about the new release. The clip, only a few seconds long, featured Dua Lipa’s vocals in the background with Megan rapping the line “Real hot girl s**t, me and Dua Lipa finna get the party lit.”

Listen to the teaser below:

Is Megan Thee Stallion about to give up her Hot Girl Summer title for an official Hot Girl(s) Summer? Fans can be sure to download and listen to her and Dua Lipa’s newest jam when it drops this Friday at midnight on Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, SoundCloud, and Tidal.