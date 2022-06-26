Megan Thee Stallion shows off sizzling leather bodysuit from Glastonbury concert

Megan Thee Stallion poses for an Instagram selfie. Pic credit: @theestallion/Instagram

Hot Girl Summer has been underway for a while now, and the famous phrase’s originator, Megan Thee Stallion, is continuing to bring the summer heat. The Roc Nation artist performed in Glastonbury, giving the fans quite a show as part of her United Kingdom debut.

The Plan B and Savage rapper shared multiple photos of a sizzling all-black ensemble from Burberry, featuring large fur arm pieces and black gloves. The concert was a major success based on various reports, likely leading to more UK concerts for Tina Snow in the future.

Several days before the photo shares, more news about the deal she signed with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation arrived as Megan spent some time in France.

Megan Thee Stallion reveals UK concert costume

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion brought the fire this past weekend, making her debut in the UK as a headliner at Glastonbury Music Festival on the Other Stage. Per UK’s Attitude, scantily-clad dancers joined Megan on stage to perform hits including Eat It, Sex Talk, and Freak Nasty.

The performance setlist included many other popular songs from the Houston rapper with Hot Girl Summer and the Savage Remix amongst the final four selections she did.

Taking to her Instagram, she showed off the all-black Burberry costume she wore on stage, featuring a leather BDSM-style corset bodysuit complete with metal hardware decorating the item.

Her arms, shoulders, and neck are covered in fur, with Megan also wearing black gloves, a leather cap, and shades as part of the attention-commanding outfit.

The bodysuit included a thong, allowing the hip-hop star to shake her booty for various hit songs, as shown in one of her photos from the concert below.

“@glastofest was absolutely LEGENDARY last night THANK YOU THANK YOU UK HOTTIES we really had a f***ing blast 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 BIG thank you to @riccardotisci17 AND THE WHOLE @burberry TEAM for my head to toe custom look 🖤🖤🖤🖤,” she wrote in her caption following the successful show.

Pic credit: @theestallion/Instagram

Megan commented about deal with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation

Earlier in the week, Megan was strolling around Cannes in France. The 27-year-old hip-hop star was part of the If You’re Not First, You’re Last panel at Cannes Lions and brought up signing a major deal for management under Roc Nation several years ago.

According to Page Six, Megan indicated that Flamin’ Hot Cheetos were a big part of her scoring that management deal.

“I thought I was coming to meet the leader and it was just going to be Roc Nation staff like showing me around,” she said.

However, Jay-Z knew all about Meg’s favorite snack and had plenty on hand for his prospective signee. That was enough for her to ink the deal.

“I’m like, ‘I didn’t know JAY-Z was coming to my meeting! But he comes in the room and he has like six platters of Hot Cheetos and he’s like, ‘I heard you like Hot Cheetos!’ And I was sold.”

The rest was history, thanks to Jay-Z having those Flamin’ Hot Cheetos on hand at the Roc Nation meeting. In September 2019, Megan shared the news on Twitter that she’d signed the deal, including a photo of herself posing side-by-side with Jay.

Since 2019, Megan’s rise to stardom has continued. Her 2020 studio album Good News reached No. 2 on the US Billboard charts but also brought the popular Savage remix, which linked Megan with Jay-Z’s wife, Beyonce.

On Sunday, fans will see if Megan adds more BET Hip Hop Awards to her collection. She’s nominated for six awards, including Hip Hop Artist of the Year, Best Live Performer, Lyricist of the Year, and Hustler of the Year.