Megan Thee Stallion shows off lots of skin in body-baring gold one-piece with black jewels 

Megan Thee Stallion stuns in barely-there monokini pictures. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Megan Thee Stallion shared a gorgeous new picture on her Instagram that made fans go wild.

Megan’s latest barely-there swimsuit photo featured animal print and jewels throughout the design.

The ornate swimsuit barely covered her curvy body and featured large princess cut emeralds that wrapped around her bodice.

The still photo appears to be from her new music video with Dua Lipa. Fans can see this swimsuit and more in Dua and Megan’s latest video for Sweetest Pie. Megan wears multiple sultry swimsuits in the music video, each of them tiny and intricately designed.

Megan Thee Stallion shows off her fit body in a gold one-piece with black jewels

Megan Thee Stallion posted the new, jaw-dropping picture of herself in a tiny swimsuit on Instagram.

The sexy swimsuit featured leopard print on the bustier and was jewel-encrusted. A jeweled strap goes between Megan’s cleavage and wraps around her neck.

Megan’s hair was in a sleek bun, and she rested her head on her hand as she posed. Her arms and wrists dripped with gold bracelets.

The caption for the Instagram post reads, “One thing about me I ain’t taking no s**t,” which is a lyric from the new Dua and Megan song.

Pic credit: @theestallion/Instagram

Her collaborator Dua Lipa was one of the first commenters, writing, “hotttiieeeeeeee.”

The leopard print bodice of Meg’s swimsuit forked off into a V-shape that barely covered her lower half. Fans can see Megan’s swimsuit in motion for her new music video with Dua Lipa called Sweetest Pie.

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa share a new music video

Megan Thee Stallion gave fans an eyeful with her new animal-print and jewel-encrusted outfit. Fans can see the intricate swimsuit in motion in her new music video with Dua Lipa.

Megan and Dua previously worked together last month when Megan opened for Dua’s first night of the Future Nostalgia tour in Miami.

Dua Lipa’s tour continues this month, and fans can catch Megan on a few more North American dates before she takes the show to other continents.

The video features Megan dancing in the woods with background dancers dressed as sexy animals.

Check out Megan and Dua’s moves in their latest video below.

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa - Sweetest Pie [Official Video]

Watch this video on YouTube

The video for the song Sweetest Pie is a twisted fairytale with wild influences. The dark set of the video features lush forests, diverse animals, and of course, Dua and Megan. Fans raved about the aesthetic of the new video, which premiered on Friday.