Megan Thee Stallion flexed her gym gains in a series of photos documenting her workouts.

The gorgeous rapper shared a selfie with her naturally curly hair, while clad in a black crop top and matching leggings.

Megan proved her dedication to working out in the Instagram photo dump, which featured different snaps of herself in the gym.

In the second photo, the WAP rapper wore a white long-sleeved crop top and tiny shorts for a mirror selfie.

Megan used some music for motivation as she was pictured with headphones, wearing a long-sleeved top and tiny shorts for a workout in the third snap.

The Nike ambassador wore the brand in all the snaps, showing their range of activewear.

The stunner saved the best photo for last as she posed in a black Nike sports bra and matching leggings.

She accessorized the look with several gold necklaces and appeared makeup free for the sizzling selfie.

Megan has given some insight into her exercise routine, giving her fans the opportunity to mirror her workouts.

Megan Thee Stallion’s exercise routine for curves and abs

In an Instagram video, the rap superstar showed her “Hottie Boot Camp,” which involved an intense session with weightlifting, cardio, and bodyweight exercises with resistance bands.

In the caption, Megan said she wanted to keep her Instagram followers motivated and asked them to tag her in their workouts for ten days.

Megan burned calories on the Stairmaster and worked her back with resistance cables.

In the video, she also performed kettlebell squats, situps, and a dumbbell exercise routine.

According to Health, some of her workouts include weighted squats, side lunges with a BOSU ball, band-resistance pulling leg lifts, and fire hydrants.

The outlet also noted that her previous boot camps included a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) boxing workout and a pole dancing class.

Megan Thee Stallion opens up about changing her eating habits

In the interview with Health, Megan opened up about how the COVID-19 lockdown affected her diet. She admitted she enjoys indulging in snacks, and it affected her ability to perform on stage.

She went on to explain her motives were about her general well-being rather than just losing weight.

“This journey is not necessarily about losing weight but about me getting healthier in general and seeing how I can transform my body in the healthiest way possible,” she said.

She continued, “So this is just about me cutting things from my diet, adding things to my diet, and figuring out what’s best for my overall health.”

She started to see improvements by drinking a gallon of water every day.

Megan also traded snacks for healthy smoothies and ate nutritious foods such as avocados, turkey bacon, almonds, and eggs.