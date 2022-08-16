Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
News

Megan Thee Stallion shows off in figure-hugging snake skin bodysuit


- Leave a Comment
Megan Thee Stallion's YouTube channel.
Megan Thee Stallion showed off her figure in a snake skin bodysuit. Pic credit: Megan Thee Stallion/YouTube

Megan Thee Stallion is showing herself to be one of the hottest rap-tiles in the game.

Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, known professionally as Megan Thee Stallion, has recently been showing off her latest looks to promote her new album, Traumazine.

The rapper released the versatile album, which stands as her second solo studio album, on August 12.

Over the weekend, Megan introduced her latest fashion-forward moment and hair color to her crowd of 29.4 million followers on Instagram.

The Savage singer shared two photos of herself rocking a bleach blonde, straightened hairstyle that blended into the off-white walls of the room surrounding her.

The first photo showed Megan glaring into the camera as she let the star of the show — her snakeskin outfit — do all the talking.


Comments - Have Your Say

Leave a Reply