Megan Thee Stallion shows off in figure-hugging snake skin bodysuit

Megan Thee Stallion rocked a full-body sneak skin bodysuit

Megan’s photos showed off her curves as the grey, snake skin tight bodysuit hugged every part of her famous figure. The long sleeve, mock-neck turtleneck suit also featured cinching at the rapper’s waist and various differentiations of the snake skin design.

Megan showed off another angle of the eye-catching outfit in the second photo as she posed with her arms overhead and glared off to the side of the seemingly barren and backlit room.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Megan took to her caption to promote the official release of her newest album. “TRAUMAZINE IS OUT NOW EVERYWHERE 👏🏾 tune in tomorrow at 10 am est 👀,” she announced.

Megan Thee Stallion talks Traumazine on Jimmy Fallon

Megan Thee Stallion recently showed her excitement over her new album while appearing on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. “This is a huge deal,” the rapper first said in regards to her new album.

When it came to recording Traumazine, Megan said that she wrote an over-abundance of songs for the album and had to cut down more than half of them to create the final product.

“This is the longest time I’ve ever taken to record an album. I had at least 50 songs recorded for this, and we only chose 18,” she revealed.

She explained that even though the music industry can be controlling at times, she made sure she loved every song she wrote so that she knew the album would be perfect no matter what.

“As an artist, sometimes, your label can kinda try to control you and tell you what to do, and they kinda pick your songs for you, but I feel like I made it a point to write all songs that I loved and I liked, and that meant something to me so that out of however many songs I wrote, all of them feel good to me,” said Megan.

“I could put out all 50 of those songs, and they still mean something to me.”