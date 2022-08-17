Megan Thee Stallion shows off curves in tight white mini-dress with a hood

Megan Thee Stallion shows off her long legs in a white mini dress. Pic credit: @theestallion/Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion has become known for her daring outfits that accentuate her body and hug her curves.

The popular rapper recently shared a photo of herself rocking an all-white mini dress that left very little to the imagination.

The long-sleeved mini-dress allowed Megan’s long legs to steal the show. Her curves were on full display, and she attempted to hide her face by pulling up the hood attached to the dress.

Megan completed her look with what appears to be a short, black bob hairstyle, and silver platformed high heels.

A text that read “Naturally” was added to the photo. Fans of Megan know that she prides herself on embracing her natural body and not having any enhancements or augmentations done.

The Houston native never misses an opportunity to show off her figure and remind the world why she calls herself a Stallion.

Megan Thee Stallion releases her second album, Traumazine

Recently, Megan celebrated the release of her album, Traumazine. This is her second studio album and the first one to reach #1 on the U.S. iTunes charts.

Megan promoted her album mostly on social media, but also stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where she also acted as co-host for the night. About her album, she says this is the most vulnerable she’s been in her music and every song is personal.

She compares the songs she wrote for this album to writing her feelings in a diary. Megan hopes her fans will get a better understanding of who she is as both a person and an artist while listening to Traumazine.

While on the show, the Grammy winner also showed the world more of her personality by enjoying Hot Cheetos with Jimmy, and showing off the special tricks she taught her dog, 4oe.

Megan Thee Stallion is headed to Japan

As she continues to promote her album, Megan will also be traveling to Japan to perform for the Summer Sonic festival.

The multi-day event will feature popular artists like Post Malone, Kacey Musgraves and Carly Rae Jepsen as well.

Megan shared her excitement about joining the festival in an Instagram post. She wrote, “I am screamingggggg im so excited to see thee JAPAN HOTTIES for thee first time, if you know me you know I’m going crazy rn !!!! This is my first time in JAPAN.”

The festival takes place in Osaka and Tokyo later this month.