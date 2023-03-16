Few people manage to look stunning with and without makeup, but Megan Thee Stallion has certainly earned her place in this elite category of individuals.

The talented performer took to social media to post a jam-packed series of photos featuring natural beauty, bikinis, and beaches.

The WAP rapper chose her Instagram to share the content, with a 12-part post featuring everything fans could ask for and then some.

Megan has amassed 19.8 million followers on IG, and it isn’t hard to see why.

The Texas native has continued to allow fans into her life, revealing intimate glimpses at her fabulous world.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The latest share saw Megan pick up 2 million likes and countless comments.

Megan Thee Stallion enjoys a makeup-free vacation with beaches and bikinis

The first picture showed Megan in selfie mode without an ounce of makeup. She wore a pink string bikini with a heart in the center of the bodice. Megan‘s hair was also natural, with luscious curls cascading out of the frame.

The musician had a definite glow with beauty emanating from her stunning face.

In the second shot, Megan featured the view from a cabana, wearing a swimsuit. The swimsuit wrapped around her neck before covering her front, leaving her navel piercing visible. Once again, Megan‘s heavenly beauty was undeniable.

In the third photo, Megan went into selfie mode, capturing her reflection in a bathroom mirror. She rocked workout gear with a Nike crop top and matching spandex shorts.

A swipe right saw the bare-faced beauty in a different swimsuit as she soaked up the sun.

Next, Megan rocked a caked face with shimmery shadow, glossy lips, and rings on each finger.

Subsequent snaps showed the beauty with and without makeup, and it was hard to choose a favorite as Megan looked gorgeous in each and every shot.

Megan let the pictures do the talking, opting to use emojis as her caption.

When Megan does decide to cake her face, she looks just as beautiful. Luckily for her, she has a brand deal with Revlon.

Megan The Stallion promotes Revlon as brand ambassador

With such a gorgeous face and perfect bone structure, it’s no surprise that Revlon selected Megan as a brand ambassador.

Megan did her promotional duties while in Osaka, showing fans how they could replicate her fabulous look with an informative IG post.

She used the Revlon So Fierce! Prismatic Shadow Palette in Big Bang to create her highlight.

Megan colored her eyes with the Colorstay Day to Night Eyeshadow quads in Pretty and Exquisite, adding So Fierce! Vinyl Eyeliner Pencil in Midnight Mystery for a winged look.

The rapper’s plump pout came via the Revlon ColorStay Longwear Lip Liner in Chocolate and the Revlon Super Lustrous Créme Lipstick in Bare it all. She completed her lips with Super Lustrous The Gloss in Rose Quartz.