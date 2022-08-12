Megan Thee Stallion shows her curves in tight, see-through leotard

Megan Thee Stallion wore a see-through leotard leaving very little to the imagination. Pic credit: @theestallion/Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion showed off her sensational figure on Wednesday in a daring ensemble that left little to the imagination.

The rapper wore a beige, see-through leotard and jumpsuit with cut-outs all along the legs and chest. The leotard hugged her physique in all the right places, emphasizing her famous butt and chest.

She wore her hair up in a tight bun on top of her head, with full makeup, that included a cat-eye and light pink lip.

In an Instagram carousel, she gave a peace sign and made a kissing face as she looked at the camera confidently.

The next photo saw her standing turned around, her curvy butt fully on display as she looked over her shoulder seductively.

Later photos showed her stepping out in New York City carrying a white purse and wearing platform heels.

The last picture in the carousel was a selfie, showing off her stunning makeup and very long manicure.

She captioned the images with three black hearts, and the post received over 1 million likes.

Megan has been promoting self-love and talked body acceptance

The rapper makes an effort to stay fit, but it’s her feelings about self-love that she talks about most often.

In April 2020, she told Marie Claire, “I don’t know when it became the trend to be so motherf**king perfect, but I hate it,”

“I know that I’m a mess sometimes, and it’s okay to be a mess. It’s okay to cry. It’s okay to scream. It’s okay to be angry,” she added.

While she works on staying confident and loving herself, the female rapper also wanted to spread some self-love to her fans.

While performing at the American Music Awards in 2020, she shared a pre-recorded video message, that said, “I love my body/ Every curve, every inch, every mark, every dimple is a decoration on my temple.”

She continued, “My body is mine. And nobody owns it but me. And who I choose to let in is so lucky. You may not think my body is perfect, and it probably never will be. But when I look in the mirror, I love what I see.”

Megan’s album Traumazine will be dropping soon

Megan’s brand new album Traumazine is out on Friday, and the singer added a scary black and white picture of herself with multiple heads in which she had an angry look on her face.

In an op-ed for The New York Times, the Savage singer talked about the male-dominated industry that she works in. She told the publication, “Countless times, people have tried to pit me against Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, two incredible entertainers and strong women. I’m not ‘the new’ anyone; we are all unique in our own ways.”