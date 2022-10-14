Megan showcased her amazing figure in a black catsuit. Pic credit: @Megantheestallion/YouTube

Megan Thee Stallion ramped up the heat for her latest Instagram post, as she showed off her curves in a sheer black catsuit.

The 27-year-old sent temperatures soaring as she proudly showed her sculpted body in a stunning black number while rehearsing for Saturday Night Live.

The Hip-Hop artist has already made a name for herself in the music industry, and it seems Megan is now dipping her toe into the world of presenting too.

The Texas native will both host and serve as the guest on this week’s Saturday Night Live episode.

Despite appearing on the NBC show a few times, this will be her first time doing double duty and showcasing her presenting skills.

The Grammy winner today gave her 30 million fans a sneak peek at one of her looks in a series of snaps on her Instagram.

Megan wows in sheer catsuit

Proving she’s a ‘hot girl’ all year long, Megan looked phenomenal as she showed off her curves in a figure-hugging bodysuit.

To accentuate the Savage hitmaker’s hourglass shape, the catsuit had a corset that was cinched in at the waist.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The entire outfit was adorned with rhinestones that sparkled under the lights.

Her long brunette locks were styled in a high ponytail that cascaded down her back in voluminous curls.

The rapper’s makeup was just as bold as her outfit – with Megan rocking a smoking dramatic eye.

While her plump pout was lined with red liner and covered in a pink silky gloss.

Megan finished the look with a pair of black heels and diamond earrings that dangled down to the rapper’s shoulder.

“Hotties y’all ready for #stallionnightlive @nbcsnl’ captioned Megan.

Fans can’t get over Megan’s look

Fans and celebs flooded the comments section to say how amazing the rapper looked.

Fellow music star Normani commented by leaving four love heart eyes emojis.

While Chloe Bailey dropped two fire emojis under Megan’s picture. And another fan commented with four emojis and a “too ready.”

Pic credit: @theestallion/Instagram

“YES,” one fan simply wrote.

A second penned: “Zamnnnnnnn.”

Pic credit: @theestallion/Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion’s stunning SNL outfit

Earlier this week, Megan showcased another look for Saturday Night Live in a sneak preview on her Instagram.

Sharing a sketch alongside comedian Sarah Sherman with her 29.9 million Instagram followers, Megan looked stunning in a purple and orange ombre cardigan with a fur-trimmed collar and a matching skirt.

Megan added a pair of perspex heels to complete her fun outfit.

In a separate video, Megan showed off her stunning makeup look for the show, where she coordinated a subtle smokey eye with brown lip gloss.

In the clip in which she played her song Her over the top, she added a pair of huge white hoop earrings as she pouted for the camera.