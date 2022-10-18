Megan Thee Stallion shows off her curly hair and flawless makeup in a recent selfie. Pic credit: @theestallion/Instagram

The American rapper professionally known as Megan Thee Stallion just had a very important weekend.

She recently hosted and performed in no other than Saturday Night Live. What a double accomplishment.

Megan, of course, looked incredible, as she always does.

She wore several looks for the show and didn’t hesitate to share them with the world.

First, she could be seen wearing a body suit with long sleeves in a metallic extragalactic shade of blue-green and purple.

She took over New York City, literally, by appearing larger than life and walking around picking up buildings in high green heels.

Megan Thee Stallion poses in an extragalactic bodysuit and takes over NYC

Next, Megan posed, wearing a strapless corset dress with a long tale of feathers and some thigh-high sheer black tights.

This same dress, later on, changed colors to purple and green, depending on the promotional picture.

Her hair was curled and styled in a high-up old-school manner, with bangs framing her glam face.

Last but not least, she put on a plunging latex dress with cutouts around her chest that she matched to the knee-high boots she was wearing.

Megan posted several shots of all the looks on her Instagram and asked her fans if they had made sure to see her on SNL by saying, “Good morninggggg hottiesss ! Did you catch stallion night live last night #snl.”

Megan Thee Stallion talks about her difficulties in releasing her music

The Savage singer released her firsts single back in 2016 titled Like a Stallion. However, it wasn’t until 2018 that Megan signed to 1501 Certified Entertainment, an independent label in Houston, Texas, owned by former baseball player Carl Crawford.

Unfortunately for her, she encountered some trouble when releasing her music with this record label. After she announced that her sophomore album titled Trumazine would be released on August 12 of this year, she also took to Twitter to thank her fans for the support and call out her label.

After taking 1501 Certified Entertainment to court, she told her fans this would be “the last one,” referencing her latest album.

Now, her album is out, and she is having fun performing some of the songs from this record in SNL as well as continuing to share her art with the world.