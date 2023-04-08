Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is no stranger to making statements and has done it again in a playful way.

Since emerging onto the music scene, she has won three Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist.

Some of her biggest hits include Savage, a remix that featured Beyonce, and WAP with Cardi B.

The Girls in the Hood hitmaker took to Instagram to share several new snapshots of herself that haven’t gone unnoticed by her fans.

“❤️❤️❤️,” Megan captioned her post.

In eight hours, her upload racked up more than 1.5 million likes and over 8,500 comments, proving very popular with her 30.4 million followers.

Megan Thee Stallion is carefree in fun new photos

In an IG share consisting of four images, Megan stunned in a white crop top with short sleeves. Across the front of the garment read the slogan, “I love to make boys cry.”

She teamed the ensemble with denim pants, which she left half unbuttoned.

Megan went all out with her bling, wearing a couple of chain necklaces, bracelets on each wrist, and rings. She also showed off her naval piercing.

The 28-year-old styled her dark shoulder-length hair in curls and opted for lipstick, mascara, and eyeliner for makeup.

Megan also rocked long acrylic nails.

In the first slide, she was snapped from the thighs up in front of a plain white backdrop. Megan gazed directly at the camera lens with her lips parted and rested her hands behind her back.

In the next frame, she went for a more playful pose by sticking out her tongue and winking while showing off her chain necklace.

For the final two slides, Megan was captured in a different setting. Snapped inside what looked to be a car, Megan and her friend appeared to be living their best life while in each other’s company.

Megan Thee Stallion’s affordable beauty regime

Megan might be a boss worth millions of dollars, but that doesn’t mean the beauty products she uses aren’t at an unaffordable price.

In her 2021 cover story with Harper’s Bazaar, she opened up about having acne and how she came to fight it.

“Every night before bed, I have to wash off the 20 pounds of makeup that I had on all day,” Megan said.

“I just literally wash all the Hot Girl stuff off and I put on a little moisturizer and Bio-Oil,” she continued.

When it comes down to her routine at nighttime, Megan uses her pack of Neutrogena face wipes and then cleanses with Cetaphil’s Daily Facial Cleanser, which retails at $7 at Bed Bath And Beyond.

I would definitely recommend this if you got oily skin and if you having a bad breakout. This always just calms my face down,” she informed readers.