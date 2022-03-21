Megan Thee Stallion shares new stunning bikini pictures. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Megan Thee Stallion wants to be your Monday motivation. The Savage rapper released a series of tiny bikini pictures that showed off her insane body.

Megan shared the new pictures on social media just in time for spring.

Megan is no stranger to sharing provocative photos in skimpy attire. She often posts videos of her twerking in tiny clothing and posing in intricately designed bikinis.

The Houston rapper opted for a natural look in the latest photos, which displayed her curvy body. She didn’t wear much make-up for the shots, but her beauty shined through in the new photos.

Megan Thee Stallion says good morning to her Hotties in a tiny string bikini

Megan Thee Stallion’s newest swimsuit pictures were so hot that her comments were full of fire emojis. Her latest thirst traps garnered a lot of love from her fans, whom she affectionately called “Hotties.”

Megan posted a series of bikini pictures on her Instagram page. She wore a purple and pink bikini that left very little to the imagination. The tiny swimsuit featured strings that wrapped around her small waist.

Megan’s bikini top appeared too small as her ample cleavage busted out of the swimsuit.

Megan lounged under the sun on a red chair for the second photo in the series. She wore shades and crossed her legs with her bikini body on full display, and her pierced belly button sparkled.

Megan whipped her long weave and held onto a wall in the next shot, with her thong bikini bottom and ample assets. Her long loose waves cascaded past her hips and down her legs.

The sun kissed Megan’s skin, which glowed as she posed in the fourth picture. Megan rocked a fresh-faced look that allowed her natural beauty to shine.

Pic credit: @theestallion/Instagram

Fans left fire emojis, a testament to Megan’s hotness.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Hottie Bootcamp

Megan is also known for her very own boot camp, where she shares workouts and progress with fans and sports enthusiasts. The boot camp is Hottie Bootcamp, and she eats clean and works out with friends. Megan dances to burn calories, and she also does HIIT and weight training.

Hottie Bootcamp - Cardio/HIIT Weight Training [Episode 12]

She also provides diet tips and tricks and says she drinks one gallon of water a day to maintain her physique.

Megan Thee Stallion debuts new video with Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa made beautiful music together. The musicians, who recently toured together for Dua’s Future Nostalgia tour, released an aesthetically captivating video for their new song this month.

The song, called Sweetest Pie, features a video that is a twisted fairytale with wild influences.

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa - Sweetest Pie [Official Video]

The dark set of the video features lush forests, diverse animals, and seductive choreography.

Fans can see Dua and Megan on tour dates this month.