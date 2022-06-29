Megan Thee Stallion runs around in string bikini

Megan Thee Stallion close up. Pic credit: @theestallion/Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion and her girl squad are running around in skimpy bikinis and layering on the twerking during a massive Ibiza vacation showoff.

The WAP rapper, 27, has been summing up her recent Mediterranean travels on Instagram, and it was major Hot Girl Summer vibes from the girl who both coined the phrase and has even trademarked the name of her hit track.

Megan Thee Stallion gets busy in bikini during Ibiza vacation

Posting for her 29 million+ followers last weekend, Megan shared mash-up footage from her sun-drenched and luxurious break, one affording her and her BFFs a swish oceanfront property complete with an outdoor pool, hot tub, and drinks on-tap.

Megan opened her video with her bevvy of besties all seen jogging across an impeccable white stone terrace – everyone was near-twinning in stringy orange bikinis, with Megan included.

Next up came some rather provocative twerking as the ladies bounced their backsides near a balcony, with the post also including windy boat footage, downtown action, dinner and drinks, plus partying where Savage x Fenty ambassador Meg shook her money-maker during a wild night.

“PART 2 OF IBIZAAA,” Megan wrote, adding a #hotgirlsummer and reminding fans that her swimwear was all from the Fashion Nova brand she fronts.

Fans have left over 900,000 likes. Megan had made headlines for sizzling swimwear posts throughout her Ibiza stay – June 19 brought her kneeling in a printed two-piece as she threw out the middle finger with both hands and flaunted her curves. “Too blessed to be dressed,” the Texas native wrote. Stallion has since hit up swanky Cannes in the French Riviera, also taking a sober moment to condemn the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortion.

Megan Thee Stallion makes statement amid abortion rights headlines

Posting a bullet list entitled: “THE FACTS” four days ago, Megan outlined that “80% of Americans want abortion to remain legal” and pointing out that the recent ruling “severely limits abortion access for millions.” The collaborator to rapper Cardi B wrote:

“The court has failed us all — but we won’t back down. I’m going to keep fighting because everyone deserves access to the care they need. Join me and @PPact: http://BansOff.org. #bansoffourbodies.” While on stage at this year’s Glastonbury Festival in the U.K., Megan told the crowd:

“So many women and so many girls are going to die because of this.” Joining her take are singer Billie Eilish, pop face Selena Gomez, plus actress Laura Prepon.