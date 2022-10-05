Megan Thee Stallion reveals red hair in curve-hugging dress

Megan Thee Stallion debuts gorgeous red hair as she attends the Forbes 30 Under 30 event. Pic credit: @theestallion/Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion is business, beauty, and brains, as the gorgeous rapper revealed new red hair to attend an event on Tuesday.

The rapper was on hand to attend a Forbes 30 Under 30 event.

Previously featured young entrepreneurs featured on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list include Shake It Up actress Bella Thorne, iCarly’s Miranda Cosgrove, and Dancing With The Star’s JoJo Siwa.

But some new names like Hailey Bieber and Megan made the cut this week.

The Savage rapper took to her Instagram to share the look with her 29.9 million followers, and to say that fans liked the look is an understatement.

Megan’s comment section was full of praise and compliments for her mesmerizing new look.

The natural beauty rocked a soft glam look, with shimmery brown eyeshadow featuring a perfect blend. Megan rocked a beat face, complete with a dewy glow and glossy lips.

She went into selfie mode to capture two photos of her gorgeous hair and makeup before sharing a shot at the event and showing off her outfit.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Megan The Stallion is gorgeous with red hair

Megan’s hair was in a half-up, half-down style, with a super high pony on top of her head. She sported voluminous waves in a deep red color that complemented her glowing skin.

Megan rocked a cozy gray sweater as she prepped in a New York hotel room, but she turned up the glamour once she got to the event.

Megan also shared a photo from the step-and-repeat where she stuck out her tongue and flashed a peace sign. She kept it chic, elegant, and classy in a black curve-hugging dress with long sleeves and a midi hem.

She went light with the accessories, wearing large hoop earrings. Megan completed the look with strappy stilettos, giving her 5’10” inch frame even more height.

The caption read, “@forbes 30 under 30 💞.”

Fans react to Megan The Stallion’s new red hair

Megan received 600k likes and 3.5k comments, with many sending praise to Megan for her latest look.

Megan’s comment section had a lot of fire emojis, indicating Megan’s hotness. There were also a lot of heart-eyed emojis to show adoration.

One fan wrote, “Sooooo pretty.” Another commenter typed, “OH MY GOD,” with one adding, “Pressure.”

Pic credit: @theestallion/Instagram

Pic credit: @theestallion/Instagram

A particularly excited commenter wrote, “OMG THE HAIR LOOKS SO GOOOD😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Another offered a stamp of approval with, “My pretty babyy😍😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Megan continues to show that she can rock any hair color and fans are here for it.