Megan Thee Stallion offers rear view in bikini

Megan Thee Stallion close up. Pic credit: @theestallion/Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion is making it another Hot Girl Summer while stunning in a bikini.

The WAP rapper slipped back into her swimwear over the weekend, posting hot shots for her 29 million+ Instagram followers and telling fans she’s way too “blessed” to feel any stress. The Texan music sensation gained over 1.7 million likes for flaunting her fierce figure, and there was attitude with the hand gestures, too.

Megan Thee Stallion continues Hot Girl summer reign in bikini

Snapped on her knees and throwing out the middle finger with both hands, Megan sizzled in a skimpy and tight halterneck bikini in white, black, and tan prints.

Showing off her cleavage and belly piercing as she added more sass via pursed lips, the 27-year-old added in a massive blingy necklace and gold bracelets, also flaunting a manicure long enough to rival those sported by Khloe Kardashian.

A swipe right brought a rear view as the hard-hitting star posed back to the camera and in high heels, here showing off a hot tub setting overlooking oceans. Megan is currently in Ibiza, Spain and on vacation. Her gallery continued with more bikini tugging and squad action – the swipes definitely weren’t for the kiddies.

“Too blessed to be stressed,” the Fashion Nova ambassador wrote.

Quick to follow was a literal Hot Girl Summer shot as the star sizzled in an evening minidress and shouted out the phrase she’s known for and has trademarked. “Hot Girl Summer,” she wrote while modeling her cut-out and thigh-skimming dress. The Big Ole Freak star is joining the trend of celebrities hitting up Ibiza – model Demi Rose has even moved there.

Megan is fresh from a massive Rolling Stone feature, one seeing her address her 2020 foot shooting.

Megan Thee Stallion discusses being ‘the villain’ after shooting

“In some kind of way I became the villain,” the Houston native stated. “And I don’t know if people don’t take it seriously because I seem strong. I wonder if it’s because of the way I look. Is it because I’m not light enough? Is it that I’m not white enough? Am I not the shape? The height? Because I’m not petite? Do I not seem like I’m worth being treated like a woman?”

Two years ago, Megan was shot in Hollywood Hills after attending a party. She has always claimed that rapper Tory Lanez shot her. Tory is the prime suspect and could face up to 23 years in prison if found guilty.