Megan Thee Stallion offers rear view in bikini

Megan Thee Stallion close up. Pic credit: @theestallion/Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion is bringing the goods as she flaunts her curvaceous figure in a skimpy bikini.

The WAP rapper, no stranger to revealing looks, updated her Instagram last night and with a gallery out to promote her Pressurelicious track – it was definitely a bootylicious affair as she opened with her backside to the camera while poolside.

Megan, 27, has gained over 900,000 likes for her post, one kicking off with a green thong bikini look as she threw fans a slightly knowing gaze while posing from a poolside deck.

Flaunting her money-maker, the Savage x Fenty ambassador sizzled while wearing her long locks down, also driving fans to swipe, where she shared a raunchy stripper pole scene before reappearing for a sun-drenched bucket hat shot.

The Texan then put her own twist on the Little Miss cartoon, sharing a “LITTLE MISS PRESSURELICIOUS” version to close her post, one captioned:

“Lil miss pressurelicious 😛 STREAM PRESSURELICIOUS IF YOU A BAD B***H.”

The track was released earlier this month and features rapper Future. Megan ranks highly amid the music faces into collabs – she’s joined forces with Cardi B for hit track WAP, plus British singer Dua Lipa for the duo’s Sweetest Pie single.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Megan Thee Stallion gushes over Future amid collab

Speaking to Rolling Stone in June, Stallion only had good words for the ex to model Lori Harvey.

“He just so f*cking ratchet!” she said while laughing. “He is unapologetically himself. I appreciate that about anybody who gets up and has to do anything in the public eye. Anybody who has to read about their life online every day and deal with so many energies and can put it out into their music and do it gracefully, I feel like you deserve your flowers.”

Speaking of being strong and also in the wake of being shot last year, the Texan continued: “It’s a gift that I’m so strong, but I feel like it’s also a curse because it makes things get kind of lonely sometimes. Everybody’s kind of like, ‘Well, you good. You got it. I ain’t messing with you.’ So I feel like it makes people treat me not as delicate as I would like them to.”

Megan Thee Stallion landing more brand deals

Stallion already fronts Rihanna’s lingerie line Savage x Fenty, plus clothing label Fashion Nova.

The star is also the face of luxury designer Mugler. Mugler is muscling up this year and has also signed Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon.