Megan Thee Stallion looks incredible in a bold red hairstyle with a graphic green eyeshadow look. Pic credit: @theestallion/Instagram

Rapper Megan The Stallion isn’t over her amazing SNL night, and neither are we.

Megan recently hosted and performed on Saturday Night Live, and, of course, she looked incredible doing so.

The singer wore different stunning outfits for this very important night for her as she became the second female rapper to do double duty on the show.

The last woman to do so was Queen Latifah in 2004.

Megan started off with a plunging strapless red dress that adjusted to her curves perfectly. Its tale was big and puffy, while the rest was skintight.

She wore her dark hair curled right on top of her head in an old-school hairstyle. Her makeup remained on point, and super glammed up.

Megan Thee Stallion wows in sheer black dress for SNL

In another picture on the Instagram share, Megan can be seen wearing a tight grey animal print dress with long sleeves and posing with a huge bouquet of white flowers and two cakes.

Last but not least, she left everyone with their mouths open by wearing a black corset top and underwear underneath a sheer black long-sleeve dress.

This time her hair was down and straight. She finished off this look by accessorizing with big silver hoop earrings and a couple of rings adorning her long manicure.

Megan Thee Stallion talks about her latest album Traumazine

The 27-year-old rapper continues to change the music industry and empower women with her music. Just a couple of months ago, she released her long-awaited sophomore album Traumazine, which includes 18 very honest tracks.

She spoke with The Cut about how honest this new album is and how she wanted to “take control of the reins.” It is safe to say this is Megan’s most vulnerable album to date, and she is doing what she can for people to know her story instead of telling it for her.

As the title might suggest, this album touches on sensible subjects for the singer.

Megan also explained the meaning behind it by saying, “The chemical released in the brain when it is forced to deal with painful emotions caused by traumatic events and experiences. I might have been pissed off one month and so the name of the album was something angry, and I might have been super-sad another month so the name of the album was something sad.”

Listen to Traumazine on Spotify or any other music platform.