Megan Thee Stallion is ‘Bodying Barcelona’ in skimpy brown thong bikini during boat trip

Megan Thee Stallion during 2021 SNL performance. Pic credit: Megan Thee Stallion/YouTube

Megan Thee Stallion recently enjoyed some sun and fun in Barcelona as she shared some sizzling photos of herself rocking a thong bikini while voyaging out on the water.

Known for hits like Body and Hot Girl Summer, Meg’s heat-seeking post generated plenty of attention, showing off multiple angles of her curves in the photo series.

Many of her faithful fans and followers dropped by to react to her stunning images, which included a rear-view shot as the rapper posed on a boat.

Megan Thee Stallion shares Barcelona bikini pics

A tiny brown bikini was the subject of Megan Thee Stallion’s latest thirst trap, as the rapper posted a scorching photo series Friday on Instagram. In the first of four photos, she’s shown getting helped out of a boat by two men as she rocks the skimpy attire.

Two more photos feature Meg giving frontal views of her suit as she poses against the beautiful water and backdrop of Barcelona on the boat.

A final image has the rapper displaying her booty in the two-piece brown swimsuit as she gives a sideways pose with a rear view during her trip on the water.

“Bodying Barcelona,” she appropriately captioned her Instagram post with.

Just a few days before blessing her Instagram fans with the bikini pics, Meg posted a TikTok highlight video clip about her “First show” in Barcelona.

Megan speeds through the highlights, providing a humorous narration of her experiences during the trip, including enjoying local cuisines and dancing the night away at a club. Just last month, fans watched her twerking at the Billboard Music Awards and she brought similar energy in Barcelona.

The rapper presented some visuals from the concert as she wore a skimpy black outfit showing off plenty of body and shaking it on stage.

Friends and fans gush over Barcelona bikini pics

With over 29 million followers on the Gram, Megan Thee Stallion typically receives plenty of admiration from thirst trap posts, and the latest was no different. As of this writing, she’d received over 1.4 million Likes and 6,600-plus comments about the images.

“The category is body,” a friend wrote in a popular comment on the post.

Pic credit: @theestallion/Instagram

A fan gushed over how Meg once again brought the heat, saying the “HTown Hottie” was giving “Body Ody Ody” with the photos.

Pic credit: @theestallion/Instagram

One fan remarked that the rapper looked “amazing, stunning, and divine” as they gushed over how she’s prepping everyone for Hot Girl Summer.

Pic credit: @theestallion/Instagram

“HOTTIE MEG WEARING OUR SARA TOP AND JANE BOTTOM 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” a comment from Seven Swim claimed.

Pic credit: @theestallion/Instagram

While Megan never confirmed they were the items she wore, those looking for a similar Hot Girl Summer look may want to check out the items at the official website. The two pieces come in chocolate and other colors, with the top priced at $55 and the bottoms also $55.

Aside from her recent concert performance, Megan Thee Stallion’s Plan B video dropped over a week ago. According to a Variety report this past February, the rapper is also set to star in an R-rated musical version of Disney’s The Parent Trap called F**king Identical Twins.