Megan Thee Stallion is a vision in a black bra and thong, matching pantyhose and big, ruffly sleeves 

Megan thee Stallion sizzles in new fashion photoshoot. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Megan thee Stallion is continuing her hot girl winter.

The twerking rapper gave fans a peek behind the scenes of her latest photoshoot.

Meg Thee Stallion often updates her fans on her work through Instagram photos and videos. She posts twerk videos and risque photos of herself in lingerie.

Meg’s latest posts feature photos from the set of CR Fashion Book. She also added the finished pictures, which show her in black, fashion-forward, and avant-garde looks. One of the avant-garde looks was edgy fake black nails that resembled crab claws.

As always, Megan’s edges are laid.

Megan thee Stallion is stunning in new behind-the-scenes pictures

Megan rocks a wet hair look in the first video.

She stands in stilettos on a red box and holds her exaggerated sleeves in the air. She wears a black bra and thong set and sheer tights. Her intense smokey eye makeup has sharp, dramatic wings.

Megan flips up her middle fingers and licks one in the second picture. The third mirror selfie shows Megan with a black bodysuit and faux feather ensemble. She shows off her trendy manicure in the next picture; will black crab claw nails be the next trend?

In the caption, Megan tagged CR Fashion Book, a leader in fashion trends.

The final shot featured an anime character with chains over his mouth and a forehead tattoo– the apparent inspiration for the shoot.

Not only did Megan give fans a peek into the behind-the-scenes, but she also showed the final result. Megan’s newest lingerie shoot features wet hair, dark gothic colors, lingerie, and a hint of leather.

The shoot was fan and colleague approved.

Chloe Bailey wrote, “this is beautiful.”

Pic credit: @theestallion/Instagram

Former Fifth Harmony star Normani commented, “my beauty,” and some heart-eyed emojis.

Pic credit: @theestallion/Instagram

Other fans flooded Pardi’s girlfriend with heart-eyed emojis and compliments on her work.

Megan thee Stallion’s commercial for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos

Megan thee Stallion had a crazy Super Bowl weekend. The recent college graduate lived her best life and included work and play.

She performed for hundreds of fans and celebrities at a Super Bowl Fanatics pre-party. Then, her Flamin’ Hot Cheetos commercial with musician Charlie Puth aired during the Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl is an American Football sports event known for expensive commercials featuring celebrities.

Megan Thee Stallion voices a songbird, and Charlie Puth is a beatboxing fox in the Flamin’ Hot commercial.

Forbes Magazine made a video for fans curious about how the Frito-Lays commercial came to fruition. A lot of hard work and talented employees created the masterpiece.