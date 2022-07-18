Megan Thee Stallion in thong bounces for naughty dance

Megan Thee Stallion is bouncing up and down in an impressive set of moves. Pic credit: @theestallion/Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion is a talented twerker, and her twerking videos garner millions of likes.

Her latest share featured extra-special twerking in very little clothing as she performed for fans onstage.

The Savage rapper wore a barely-there black thong as she crouched on the ground and gyrated for the crowd.

Megan bounced up and down and stuck out her tongue as the Plan B rapper showed off the dance moves that made her famous.

Megan Thee Stallion brought her Houston heat to Scandinavia, where she performed for thousands of adoring fans.

The artist got nasty on the stage and shared a clip of her dirty dancing for fans.

Megan Thee Stallion twerks for concertgoers

Megan put her curves on full display, with pieces of black leather covering her private areas. Megan managed to stay on the microphone and showed impressive endurance during the video.

Megan shared the social media post with her 29.3 million followers and quickly received 1.7 million likes.

Megan wore long, sleek hair in a center part that fell past her knees.

Megan’s cheeky caption read, “He said are you tiredddd I look back like boy pleaseeee😛.”

Justine Skye felt inspired by the content and wrote, “*takes notes*.”

Meanwhile, Megan’s boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, wrote a cheeky comment, “Aww look at my lil mustache Warmer 😏.”

Pardi is Megan’s boyfriend, and she reveals he has helped her through the difficult time following her shooting in 2020.

Megan Thee Stallion talks post-shooting anxiety, Pardison Fontaine

Megan Thee Stallion opened up to Rolling Stone about her shooting, allegedly by Canadian rapper Tory Lanez. She appeared on the Rolling Stone cover in a desert-themed futuristic shoot.

Megan opened up to the magazine and said that her boyfriend had helped her to love, even when she did not have love for herself.

She shared, “I appreciate him for loving on me even when I don’t feel like I love me. I have a lot of anxiety, and I know I’m probably depressed on some level. I’ll be like, ‘Damn, you really sticking through it?’ I really want to be good for you [Pardi], because I’m trying to be good for myself.’

Megan continued to be vulnerable, “But I just . . . I don’t know. Right now, I really don’t know, because sometimes I don’t feel good about me. So I feel like it’s hard to be in a relationship when you are not loving on yourself right.”

Rolling Stone is on stands now.