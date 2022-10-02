Megan Thee Stallion in leggy silk pajamas is ready for Halloween

Megan Thee Stallion shows how ready she is for Halloween. Pic credit: @theestallion/Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion is letting the world know that she’s ready for spooky season.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper recently took a break from being on stage so she could get cozy at home as the Fall season arrives.

She posted a series of photos on Instagram showing her nearly 30 million followers how she’s preparing for Halloween this year.

Lounging on her couch in a matching soft pink pajama set, Megan imitated reading a book and nursing a cocktail.

She ushered in the spooky vibes by rocking a carved pumpkin on her head, wearing it like a mask. Megan also kept her look casual by relaxing barefoot and showing off her signature long legs.

The rapper also showed off her complete look by posing at her massive front door as if she wanted to welcome all the Halloween vibes into her home.

Megan Thee Stallion has the acting bug

At the end of 2021, it was announced that Megan inked a deal with Netflix to create and produce new content for the streaming platform. However, it appears that Megan wants to do more than create.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Megan appeared in an episode of the Disney+ series She Hulk: Attorney at Law. She played an exaggerated version of herself and said she enjoyed the experience so much that she hopes to do more acting.

She is also set to star in a musical produced by A24 titled F*****g Identical Twins. The film is described as a play on The Parent Trap focusing on twin brothers who swap places to reunite their parents. Megan’s role in the film is still unknown.

Megan Thee Stallion is hosting SNL

As if a demanding touring schedule and a budding acting career wasn’t enough to keep Megan busy, it was recently revealed that she will be hosting Saturday Night Live. The show just kicked off its 48th season and have already announced the first batch of hosts.

Megan will act as both host and musical guest for the October 15 episode of the show. Filling in for both parts is never an easy task but Megan is taking the job very seriously.

This will be Megan’s second visit to SNL. She previously served as the musical act in 2020 for an episode hosted by Chris Rock. This will be the first time she is stepping in as host. She has yet to drop hints on what viewers can expect from her appearance, but without a doubt, it will be a showstopper.