Megan Thee Stallion in bikini bounces it in high heels

Megan Thee Stallion close up. Pic credit: @theestallion/Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion is showing what her mama gave her as she provocatively twerks and parades around in a killer bikini look.

The WAP rapper has been showcasing her luxurious Ibiza, Spain travels in June, and a new video has brought out the poolside drinks as the Texan hitmaker enjoys her travels.

Megan Thee Stallion bikini game strong in Ibiza video

Posting for her Instagram army on Thursday, Megan showed off her world-famous curves as she sizzled in strappy high heels and wore a beyond tiny bikini in pattern prints.

Very much appearing to enjoy herself as she sauntered around a stone terrace and holding a glass of white wine, the 27-year-old went mash-up style as she also shared Mediterranean harbor views and poolside lounging – also seen by a hot tub facing the sea, the Fashion Nova partner jiggled her backside and showed off the goods, alongside seductively flicking her tongue.

Megan added chunky jewelry that likely cost big bucks as she flaunted her high-end lifestyle. The Houston native wore a full face of makeup and waist-length extensions as she wrote:

“I’m gonna miss you ibizaaaa.”

Over 480,000 likes were left before the post was three hours old. Ibiza is proving a celebrity hotspot in 2022 – actress Rebel Wilson recently hit up the island, with model Demi Rose now calling it her home. Megan is making the most of her Hot Girl Summer as she stuns in tiny swimwear – three days ago, the hard-hitting rapper threw out the middle finger with both hands while stripped down to the bikini donned in her Thursday video. “Too blessed to be stressed,” she wrote.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Savage star continues to promote a brand she’s long been affiliated with – the Mugler face is still fronting Fashion Nova and last promoted the affordable clothing brand in May.

Megan Thee Stallion still fronting Fashion Nova

Likely working amid Fashion Nova’s uphill battle – Chinese rival Shein seems to have taken over in 2022 – Megan wrote: “Outfit @fashionnova” last month while posing in tight jeans and a bralette top. In 2020, Megan released 100+ pieces in a denim-heavy collection with Fashion Nova, telling Teen Vogue:

“When everything hugs the right places and complements your natural figure you can’t help but feel good. That’s what this whole collection is about.”

“I want all the hotties to be able to wear this collection, so working with Fashion Nova who have all the hottest looks at affordable prices just felt organic in that sense,” she added.