Megan Thee Stallion goes buns out with rear view

Megan Thee Stallion close up. Pic credit: @theestallion/Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion is flaunting both her backside and her endorsement potential.

The WAP rapper, 27, is this year promoting designer Mugler – the luxury label adored by reality star Kris Jenner in the 80s is making a massive comeback, and it’s tapping all the relevant stars to help its profile rise.

Megan Thee Stallion stuns buns out for Mugler

A photo shared to the Mugler Instagram this week showed Megan in a rear view shot, this as she continues to make headlines for fronting the brand’s Spring Summer 2022 collection.

Megan made it backside game strong as she posed against a white backdrop and shot slightly from below.

Flaunting her money-maker, the Texan wore chopped-up denims forming chaps leading into slit fabrics covering her shoes. She added in high heels in black, with her look forming an all-in-one via a thong rising up to a top.

Megan turned around slightly to show her face, also rocking hair extensions well below her waist.

Mugler, followed by over 1 million, told its followers: ” @theestallion for @muglerofficial Spring Summer 2022 by @cadwallader directed by @torso.solutions. Available now online and in stores, link in bio.” Mugler is this year also using Madonna’s model daughter Lourdes Leon as a promo face. Also shouting out the label recently has been 26-year-old supermodel Kendall Jenner – the Hulu star included a Mugler look for her Endless Summer collection with FWRD.

Mugler’s Creative Director worked closely with Stallion for the campaign. Vogue offered the hip-hop star a chance to speak for herself.

Megan Thee Stallion had ‘mind blown’ by Mugler clothes

Speaking of the Kardashian-adored brand, Megan said: “I was just so mind blown by all the clothes, the hair, the makeup, the sets, the way it all came together,” says Megan over the phone from Los Angeles. “I was like, “How is all this happening in your brain?’ And I thought it would be so fire if we did it in the music space too.”

“I want it to be about me and my words and to showcase what I can do without all the extras,” she added.

Mugler is also adored by youngest KarJenner Kylie Jenner. Stallion, meanwhile, continues to front affordable clothing giant Fashion Nova. She is also the main face of Rihanna’s lingerie brand Savage x Fenty.

Megan is followed by over 29 million on Instagram. Celebrity followers include singer Selena Gomez and actress Bella Thorne.