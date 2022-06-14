Megan Thee Stallion goes braless in white crop top

Megan Thee Stallion goes braless in crop top. Pic credit: @theestallion/Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Summer is heating up as she tours Europe, performs for adoring fans, and shares photos of her enviable figure.

The rapper wore all-white with tight jeans that hugged her ample assets.

As is typical for Megan, she bared the abs she worked so hard for in the photos. She took time from her hectic festival schedule to enjoy the culture and visit artwork at a museum.

She shared her jet-setting photos with her 29.1 million followers, who rewarded her with likes and comments of approval.

Megan Thee Stallion enjoys Europe in an ab-baring white outfit

Megan Thee Stallion shared some photos highlighting just how gorgeous she is on her social media. Megan wore a long-sleeve white crop top with buttons in the center but opted to go braless. Her taut tummy was on full display, showing the fruits of her labor.

Megan squeezed her curves into impossibly tight white jeans. She couldn’t help but take a selfie at a European museum in an ornate window, with displays and tourists in the background. She carried a white patent leather bag with a golden chain.

In another photo, Megan sat at a restaurant with cutlery and glassware on the table.

Megan’s face was caked with her big almond eyes adorned in smokey-eye makeup. Her plump pout was glossy with a dark lip gloss. Megan’s long hair was wavy in a center part and cascaded down her back.

The final shot featured billowing clouds from an airplane window as the rapper continued to her next destination.

Megan wrote in the caption, “Manchester next,” and added some airplane emojis.

Megan Thee Stallion talks about Mugler collaboration

Thierry Mugler and designer Casey Cadwallader are taking over the fashion industry with cutout ensembles worn by Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa, and Bella Hadid. The skimpy outfits leave little to the imagination and let the ladies show off their fit bodies.

Megan and Casey spoke with Vogue about how the collaboration with Mugler came to fruition.

Megan said, “I love to take risks, you know. I love to show some skin, I love to show my curves, and I’m super confident about my body. But what makes it even better is when you wear something that is tailored down to the last detail, which Casey’s designs always are.”

Megan continued, “If I’m like, ‘Casey, I don’t like how this looks on my hip,’ he’ll go, ‘Don’t worry, we can fix that.’ I have big boobs and I’m all natural too, but they make sure it fits every curve and is so perfectly tailored to me. It felt so good to be able to work with someone who understood and appreciated my body rather than trying to squeeze me into something. That’s what makes it feel so special.”

It seems the feelings of adoration were mutual.

Casey shared, “I mean, I have been a huge fan of Megan since the beginning. She actually wore a Mugler top in one of her very first videos. I followed her for the last four or five years, and I’ve been dying for her to be a part of Mugler, so this opportunity was just a dream come true for me.”