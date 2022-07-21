Megan Thee Stallion flaunts booty ahead of Pressurelicious song release

Megan Thee Stallion is ready to release her new song with Future. Pic credit: @theestallion/Instagram

As her new song is coming to heat up the summer season, Megan Thee Stallion keeps reminding everyone on social media that she’s the originator of Hot Girl Summer.

The 27-year-old rapper, also known as Tina Snow, unleashed a sizzling thirst trap on Instagram, featuring her booty on display and a reminder about her upcoming track with Future.

Just two photos were part of the rapper’s latest content, but it was more than enough. In the first image, Meg gives a sideways pose, wearing a colorful Chanel bucket hat, small black shirt, and black thong to show off her backside.

A second pic shows the rapper facing forward and sticking her tongue out to the side. However, she’s taking the selfie with a mirror behind her, keeping her behind in sight.

With a hefty following of nearly 30 million on the Gram, the latest post brought millions of Likes the rapper’s way, along with over a thousand comments praising her latest share.

“Drop a 💦 if you ready for PRESSURELICIOUS ft. @future at midnight 😈,” her caption instructed fans and followers.

Megan Thee Stallion said she ‘almost passed out’ during show

Earlier this week, Megan Thee Stallion continued treating her fans and followers to content from her ongoing world tour. Her latest stop was Paris, France, for Lollapalooza, and based on her message, things were nearly too hot for the Hot Girl Summer rapper.

“I literally almost passed out in Paris today it was so hot 😭 BUT I LOVE YOU PARIS HOTTIES @lollapaloozafr was lit 🔥🔥 🔥🔥,” she wrote in an Instagram caption.

Her post included photos of her wearing her latest concert attire, consisting of all-black leather gear with metal hardware stylishly applied to it. While the first several images have Meg posing in the sizzling costume, her final shot has her doing her thing on stage as she endures the Paris heat to entertain her fans.

She’ll continue touring with some upcoming stops in the United States, including an appearance at the Hard Summer Music Festival in San Bernardino, California, on July 29, followed by Torrance, California, for the Enter thee Hottieverse VR Concert on August 5 and 6.

According to her official website, she’ll make several more stops for the VR concert experience in her home state of Texas. Megan has additional touring to do across the globe, with shows in Japan and the United Kingdom next month.

MTS to release new song with Future

Several weeks ago, Megan Thee Stallion’s friend from the song WAP was the one heating up summer with her new song. Cardi B unveiled her track Hot S**t which features Lil Durk and Kanye West providing additional verses. The song has reached No. 5 on Billboard’s US Rap chart.

Cardi’s WAP was one of four songs she released that topped the US Billboard charts. Others included her early songs Bodak Yellow, and I Like It, with 2021’s Up her latest.

On Friday, it’s MTS’s turn to heat things up as she releases her new song Pressurelicious featuring rapper Future. The song officially arrives on Friday via Apple Music and other streaming platforms.

A day before her temperature-raising booty post on IG, she released the official cover art for the new song featuring a woman in a full white mask with a nose ring and her tongue extended with Pressurelicious artistically dripping from it.

“PRESSURELICIOUS FT. @future 7/22. Hot Girls Up 10000000000000 points 😎,” her caption said.

Pressurelicious is Megan Thee Stallion’s next release after Plan B and her latest attempt to top the charts again. In addition to getting to the top spot with Cardi B on WAP, her Savage remix featuring Beyonce was also a chart-topper in 2020.