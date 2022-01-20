Megan Thee Stallion flashes curves as she sizzles in tiny monokini ahead of Shenseea collaboration

Megan Thee Stallion returns with new music after a wave of hit records in 2021. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Megan Thee Stallion let all her curves hang out in a skimpy monokini ahead of a new music video.

The Texas rapper shared the images ahead of an international collaboration with Dancehall artist Shenseea.

Stallion put on a stylish orange and pink monokini that revealed her incredible physique.

She completed the look with orange hills, long nails, and oversized sunglasses.

The 26-year-old rapper graduated from Texas Southern University with a Bachelor of Science in Health Administration last year and still managed to release multiple hit records, such as Cry Baby and Thot S**t.

She recently released a compilation album, Something for Thee Hotties, in October 2021, earning her fourth project to debut in the top 10.

Megan Thee Stallion and Shenseea stun in thirst trap photos

The WAP rapper shared the images with her 27.4 million Instagram followers writing in the caption: “FRIDAY 😋🐉”

In the photos, Megan struck several poses in what appears to be a behind-the-scenes preview for the new music video.

Jamaican stunner Shenseea shared the album artwork cover on her Instagram page, revealing the single title, Lick.

In the caption, the 25-year-old dancehall artist wrote: “Get ready!! We gonna go crazy this FRIDAY! @theestallion 🔥 #shenyengz #hotties 👅🐉”

Shenseea shared her own BTS photos from her music video as she donned a colorful corset. She also wore a yellow wig putting her derriere on display.

In the second slide of the Instagram post, Shenseea shows a seductive video snippet that will surely set the internet on fire.

In the caption, she wrote: “Doing enough! #Lick 👅 #bts.”

Megan Thee Stallion’s boyfriend Pardi shuts down breakup rumors

Megan Thee Stallion and her boyfriend Pardison Fontaine have been keeping a low profile for the past few months.

The rapper removed photos of Pardi from her Instagram page after her graduation, which fuelled the rumor mill. And this led to unverified breakup rumors, with some gossip bloggers alleging that Megan is abusive when she is under the influence of alcohol.

Pardison fired back on his Instagram Stories, putting all the rumors to rest.

“Stop this cap nobody puttin hands on nobody …(At least not in that way ),” the Grammy-winning producer wrote, continuing: “Been seein the break up rumors and was lettin y’all imaginations run ..but y’all gettin too crazy ….ain’t give n****s a story so they made one … we really been on it double time.”

Pardison Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion began dating in late 2020, and the couple put on a lot of PDA on their respective social media pages but appear to be still going strong in early 2022.