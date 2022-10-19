Megan The Stallion looks amazing with voluminous curly red hair and glossy lips. Pic credit: @thestallion/Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion recently celebrated her second anniversary with her boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine.

The two of them are musicians and took their Instagram accounts to post adorable pictures of them in celebration.

Megan looked fantastic in a sheer green long-sleeve dress. Underneath, she wore a dark bodysuit that hugged her figure.

She accessorized with a bronze bracelet and matching hoop earrings. Her makeup was sophisticated, with a sharp brown eyeshadow and a shiny brown lip.

In another photo, she can be seen posing next to her boyfriend while wearing a tight long-sleeve shirt with a matching skirt that highlighted her famous curves.

Megan Thee Stallion looks incredible in multiple pictures for her two-year anniversary

In another shot, her already long black hair was even longer, all the way down to her knees which only elevated this look even more.

Pardison matched her, wearing a fuzzy animal-print patterned shirt and a huge diamond chain hanging from his neck.

Megan later changed into a more glammed-up outfit for a night out.

The rapper put on a long feathery white dress that showed some skin with a keyhole cutout.

For accessories, she opted for a metallic gold bag and a big thick bracelet on her wrist. For shoes, she wore a pair of white heeled sandals with feathers as well to match her dress.

Megan Thee Stallion stands for herself in her latest album

Megan is one of the most known celebrities these days with hit songs like Savage, Hot Girl Summer, and her collaboration with British pop star, Dua Lipa.

Megan has risen to fame over the past few years, earning multiple awards along the way. Not only is she an accomplished musician, but she recently graduated from Texas Southern University with a degree in Health Administration.

Earlier this year in August, Megan released an album that was more vulnerable than some of her other music. Her album Traumazine is a very honest and open piece but also encourages her listeners to stand up for themselves.

In an interview with The Cut, she said, “When you are nice for so long and you don’t really ever give too much back talk and nobody’s ever seen you step out of character, they assume what your character is. Black girls are taught how to seem unthreatening and accommodating to others in order to stay safe in a world that doesn’t tolerate us being much of anything else.”