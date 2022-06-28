Megan Fox stuns in tight pink minidress for dinner date with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are pretty in pink in New York. Pic credit: Pop Culture/Backgrid

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were pretty in pink on the streets of New York as the engaged couple held hands and looked fabulous.

The loving couple is no stranger to color-coordinating their outfits, as they often wear matching ensembles. MGK and Megan’s latest date night showoff was no exception, and the paparazzi appreciated the couple’s display.

Their public display of affection comes as MGK admitted he contemplated suicide on the phone with Megan Fox. The revelations came in his documentary, Life In Pink, which the two could have been promoting with their outfits.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly coordinate in all pink

Megan Fox and fiance Machine Gun Kelly sported pink-themed outfits, from their hair to their nails, during a recent date night.

Megan’s minidress showed off her petite and killer figure as she barely avoided a wardrobe malfunction. The Jennifer’s Body actress wore a skintight spaghetti strap dress with a short hem and cutout around the waist. She rocked strappy pink heels with the minidress and flaunted her legs. Megan raised her hand across her chest, flaunting her engagement ring and touching her blondish pink hair.

The loving couple opted to match and rocked similar nose piercings. Megan and MGK sported baby pink nail polish, although Megan’s nails were much longer. Megan rocked blonde and pink hair in a middle part. MGK also sported light hair, although his shade was hot pink.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly go pink. Pic credit: Pop Culture/Backgrid

MGK opted for a scrunched-up pink and blue crop top.

Machine Gun Kelly bared his belly and multiple tattoos under the short shirt. He paired his crop top with white jeans and matching sneakers.

Machine Gun Kelly talks about dark times for Life in Pink

Machine Gun Kelly recently released a documentary on Hulu called Life in Pink. The punk rocker explained he was in a dark and paranoid place after his father died in 2020.

He shared that his then-girlfriend, Megan, was in Bulgaria, and he called her on the phone in despair.

MGK said, “One of the days, I just f**kng snapped. I called Megan; I was like, ‘You aren’t here for me.’ I’m in my room, and I’m, like, freaking out on her.”

MGK continued about just how dark things got. He said, “Dude, I put the shotgun in my mouth. And I’m yelling on the phone and like the barrel’s in my mouth.”

Life In Pink is now streaming on Hulu.