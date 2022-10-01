Megan Fox stuns in purple and pink nearly see-through bodysuit

Megan Fox stuns social media in a full purple denim outfit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Michael Germana/StarMaxWorldwide

Megan Fox has shown yet again that she has no boundaries when it comes to her bold fashion choices.

On Saturday, the Jennifer’s Body actress took to social media to show off her latest all-purple outfit in a series of three full-body shots.

Megan showed off her lean physique in a one-piece denim bodysuit that consisted of the same shade of washed-out purple with hues of pink.

The skin-tight attire almost seemed to be made of a spandex material; adhering to every curve of the actress.

To complete the look, Megan accessorized the bodysuit with a pair of knee-high purple boots, which included a high heel and a pointed-toe design.

The first Instagram photo in the set also showed the Transformers star as she took the look to the next level with a plush purple hat.

Megan Fox shows off her latest look in a purple denim bodysuit

While in the corner of the room, Megan’s denim outfit took centerstage as she posed crouched down, then standing up with her hands in her signature long, dark hair.

“deadly nightshade 🌸🙇🏻‍♀️,” she wrote to accompany the photos.

Megan has shown over the years that she is definitely no stranger to experimenting with colors, and a few of her recent monochromatic looks have been standouts on her feed.

Other Megan Fox monochromatic fashion moments

Megan recently gave Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake’s iconic all-denim moment a run for its money when she shared a photo of her rocking a similar look.

Megan uploaded a busty snap of her rocking a denim dress, which she matched with knee-high denim boots and a floor-length jean jacket. The second photo of her swipe-through post showed her standing next to Machine Gun Kelly, where she even added in a tiny denim handbag to complete the look.

Before that, Megan also shared another Instagram photo of her in a two-piece set that was made of the exact same shade of lime green.

The outfit consisted of a tiny bra top and a pair of matching high-waisted trousers, which allowed for Megan to show off her toned abs while claiming she “doesn’t go to the gym.”

“I don’t exercise. If God had wanted me to bend over he would have put diamonds on the floor,” her sassy caption read.

Megan also has a fashion line of her own with the boohoo, in which she just launched her second collection, the boohoo X Megan Fox 2.0 collection, earlier this summer.