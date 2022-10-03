Megan Fox stands out in tiny green crop top for MGK lunch date

Megan Fox at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards earlier this year. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Megan Fox rocks the braless look in a tiny green crop top as she steps out for a lunch date with Machine Gun Kelly.

The actress stood out in the stylish bright green top that featured a cut-out design. She also added a large fur-style hat as she clutched onto a large jacket.

Earlier this year, the 36-year-old announced her engagement to MGK — two years after they met on the set of a movie and embarked on a whirlwind romance.

Megan Fox‘s toned midsection was visible in the outfit which she completed with black trousers and open-toe high heels.

She opted for a body and face bronzer to create a tanned look and added a darker lipstick shade.

Her rockstar fiance is on the European leg of his tour, and she came over to the UK to support him, proving that their relationship is still going strong.

Megan Fox is pictured in Central London as she steps out for a lunch date. Photo credit: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

Megan Fox poses next to MGK and his daughter

Machine Gun Kelly is taking his wife-to-be and his 13-year-old daughter Cassie on his European tour.

The rapper turned rock musician shared a photo dump as he revealed that it is his teenage daughter’s first European tour.

The artist’s caption read, “it’s my daughter’s first Europe tour 💼🇫🇷 ps: 1st slide is a chair 🤠.”

On the eighth slide, Megan chucked up the peace sign as she posed for the photo alongside MGK and his daughter.

The Jennifer’s Body actress has three sons from a previous relationship but prefers to keep them off social media.

MGK, on the other hand, frequently shows love to his daughter on the gram. She was also featured in his Hulu series Life in Pink.

Kelly revealed that he trusts Cassie’s opinion regarding his music selection.

“I trust her opinion more than I trust my own now,” he said on The Kelly Clarkson Show last November.

“Like, she has her finger on the pulse of what’s hot, or if I’m doing a song and it’s the right one, she’ll confirm it,” he added.

Megan Fox jokes about the only thing people notice about her

Fox stunned in a tight crop top and cut-out trousers for a stunning photo last week. In the caption, she joked that it’s not her stunning looks that people notice first.

“Guys you don’t understand it’s just like…really hard when the only thing anyone ever notices about you is how smart you,” she wrote on the IG caption.

In the third slide, she highlighted a passage from a book that she was reading that said:

“One of the many distinctions between the celebrity and the hero, he said, is that one lives only for self while the other acts to redeem society.”