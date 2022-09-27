Megan Fox shows skin in braless tank to discuss intelligence

Megan Fox is gorgeous in a skin-baring ensemble as she discusses people seeing her intelligence. Pic credit: @meganfox/Instagram

Megan Fox has been rocking a sizzling curvy body lately, sharing photos of her curves in a new post.

The actress and fiancee of Machine Gun Kelly took to her Instagram to share the pictures.

She shared a carousel of three photos for her 20.6 million Instagram followers.

The Jennifer’s Body actress, known for a dry sense of humor, jokingly revealed in the caption that people only notice her intelligence.

The pictures showed a new stylish outfit with a tiny gray crop top featuring a plunging neckline.

She wore a colorful blue and red plaid flannel, draping the garment off her shoulder.

Megan placed one hand on her hip, revealing long, dark acrylic nails.

Megan Fox stuns in busty crop top and shows curves

Megan rocked barely-there leather pants with laces up the front, showing a lot of skin. The snakeskin pants flared at the bottom, making way for Megan’s yellow pointy-toed stiletto heels.

Megan wore one of her signature fuzzy hats, this time in red. Her long dark locks peeked out under the fuzzy hat and dropped past her chest.

Megan sported soft glam makeup in the beautiful shots. Behind Megan, there were gray floors and wood lockers.

Megan shared a quote that she highlighted from a page of a book. The quote read, “One of the many distinctions between the celebrity and the hero, he said, is that one lives only for self while the other acts to redeem society.” The surrounding text discussed Joseph Campbell, an author and American lecturer.

Her caption read, “Guys you don’t understand it’s just like…really hard when the only thing anyone ever notices about you is how smart you are.”

Megan Fox breast augmentation rumors heat up

A few recent photos of Megan have sparked a conversation about her possible breast augmentation.

A pop culture commentator gave her opinion about Megan’s breast augmentation and shared before-and-after shots.

She began in the caption, “I’m not exaggerating when I say I’ve gotten almost 100 messages asking about her (Megan Fox.).”

She continued, “She had small implants way back in the day – you can even see her implant lines bc she was really thin. Honestly did not think it fit her body well. Then around June of this year I noticed they were much larger (pink dress, June 2022, not pictured here) but the Beyoncé party pics (sparkly bra top) REALLY showed off the change. This is definitely a revision.”

Either way, Megan looks fantastic and shows she has brains and beauty.