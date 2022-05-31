Megan Fox shows off undies in ultra-sheer, sparkly cover up

Megan Fox wears underwear. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Megan Fox showed off her famous body in a sparkly ensemble that she helped design. She excitedly shared with fans that they could wear similar outfits designed by the actress.

The fiancee of Machine Gun Kelly shared that her latest collaboration with BooHoo would drop next Tuesday. Megan is known for her fashion risks and unique aesthetic, so her designs seemed like a natural fit.

The Jennifer’s Body actress teased fans about what’s to come in her latest social media post.

Megan Fox shows off her underwear in a sheer and sparkly cover-up

Megan Fox showed off her fit body in new photos, and she wore her own designs.

The full body shot featured Megan in a sheer and sparkly black fishnet outfit over a black bandeau and matching underwear.

Her hair was dark and glossy and in a center part with her large hoop earrings peeking out of her tresses. She held one elbow and let the other arm drop as she pivoted her hips to the side with black, sparkly heels on her feet.

Megan posed in front of a red-orange wall with a bright light that made her sparkles glisten.

Megan wrote in the caption, “You are your own power, you are the source, it starts with you ❤️‍🔥 @boohoo x @meganfox 2.0 launches in one week. Mark your calendar for 7th June 2022.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Megan previously collaborated with BooHoo for a collection she designed last year. The first Boohoo x Megan Fox collab rapidly sold out, leaving fans wanting more. Now those eager fans get their wish with the latest release of Megan’s work. But fans will have to shop quickly as the designs will likely sell out quickly again.

Megan Fox talks about being a trendsetter

Megan Fox got the reputation of being outspoken and “difficult” during the early 2000s. Her infamous interview with GQ led to her firing from the Transformers franchise and continued name-calling. But people have come around and seen the error in their ways for Megan’s labels.

Megan told Glamour magazine in the April 2022 edition, “I think that I was ahead of the #MeToo movement by almost a decade.”

Megan continued. “I was always speaking out against some of the abusive, misogynistic, patriarchal things that were going on in Hollywood back in 2008 and 2009, way before people were ready to embrace that or tolerate it. And I actually got ridiculed for doing it. I think people just have had time to review that, in retrospect.”

Megan’s latest collaboration with BooHoo comes out on June 7.