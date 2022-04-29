Megan Fox shows off her body covered in flower petals

Megan Fox stuns in flowers. Pic credit: @meganfox/Instagram

Megan Fox’s Glamour magazine cover was a big deal, and so were her gorgeous dresses. One of the most magnificent pieces was a flower dress by Elizabeth Shevelev. She also rocked an ethereal Iris Van Herpen sheer gown.

Megan’s outfits were assembled with the help of famed-super stylist Maeve Reilly.

The gorgeous actress shared a lot of information about her son, Noah, her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, and her blood-drinking rituals.

The stunning actress also served looks in various couture ensembles.

Megan Fox stuns in a flower petal dress

Megan wore only flower petals on the cover of April 2022 Glamour magazine.

The stunning, futuristic, and colorful shoot featured pinks and purples. Megan’s dress was also pink and made of flower petals. The barely-there floral gown hardly covered Megan’s intimate parts and allowed her beauty to shine through.

The dress revealed Megan’s back, long, toned legs, and hips. Fans can see the meaningful tattoos that the 35-year-old actress has accumulated throughout the years.

Megan posed in front of fake purple shrubbery as she gazed at the camera.

You will see more of Megan Fox’s dress designer, Elizabeth Shevelev, because her work will be featured at next week’s Met Gala.

Fans will surely Google, “Megan Fox pink petal dress,” for years to come.

Megan Fox’s son Noah started wearing dresses at age two

Megan expressed that she was a proud mama to her son Noah, who began wearing dresses at age two. Noah is Megan’s eldest child with Brian Austin Green. Megan shared a desire to protect her beloved son from the cruel comments people would make.

The progressive mother even bought transgender books, some with transgender child authors, to help him understand the process and normalize it to her son.

Megan Fox finally explains the blood-drinking, only drinks drops

Megan Fox’s blood-drinking caption made headlines, and she explained once and for all what she meant.

She wrote in the caption of an engagement announcement to MGK, “And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. …and then we drank each other’s blood.”

Megan was not joking; she was engaging in a sacred ritual, that involves the consumption of drops of blood. She shared about the blood drinking, “It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.”

Megan also enjoys astrology, tarot, and moon rituals.

Fans can watch Megan Fox’s Glamour interview, which looks so much better than simply reading quotes from it.