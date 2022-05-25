Megan Fox shows body in sexy black lingerie

Megan Fox poses in underwear. Pic credit: @meganfox/Instagram

Megan Fox put on a busty display as she promoted a new collection that would allow fans to dress in her creations.

The Jennifer’s Body actress shared on her Instagram story a couple of stills from her latest collaboration with BooHoo.

Megan, the fiancee of Machine Gun Kelly, knows that her famous body is a tool for promotion. In addition to the new photos of Megan in a sheer top, she got leggy in bright orange.

Megan just got back from her couple friends, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s, Italian wedding. Megan attended with MGK, and she shared pictures documenting the nuptials.

Megan Fox poses in black underwear for new collection

Megan Fox promoted the release of her latest fashion collaboration on her Instagram story scantily clad.

The first photo featured Megan in a sheer black fishnet shirt over a black bandeau.

Megan placed an orange manicured acrylic nail on her plump pout. Her fishnet overlay sparkled in the video and drew attention to her ample cleavage. She completed the look with oversized, white gold hoops.

Then, Megan brightened things up with an orange silk blazer jacket paired with long, dark, sleek hair and chunky golden hoops. The button-down jacket opened up toward the end to show some serious leg.

White text over her image read, “coming June 7, 2022.”

An Instagram page for BooHoo posted a video also, to drum up publicity. The post allowed Megan Fox fans to see the gorgeous actress in motion.

The video featured Megan with a finger in her mouth as the lights turned on and the beat dropped. Megan strutted comfortably into the distance in her sheer ensemble from her collection.

They wrote in the caption, “SHE’S BACK ❤️‍🔥 You sold out the first collection, now she’s back for round 2. @boohoo x @meganfox2.0 launches June 7, 2022. Mark your calendar and sign up to be one of the first to shop the designed collection via the link in bio.”

The collaboration will be the second between Megan and BooHoo; the first sold out and was a success.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Italian wedding

When Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were spotted on Portofino for their nuptials, most fans knew it was only a matter of time before Megan Fox and MGK made their presence known.

Kourt, Travis, Megan, and MGK have double-dated, photographed at a UFC fight in Las Vegas, and the VMAs in NYC. Sources close to the wedding said that Megan and Machine Gun Kelly were present, and Megan finally shared some photos from the big night.

The lovers looked gorgeous as Megan was all smiles with a red rose in her hand and sporting a black, sparkling gown. MGK donned pink, spiky hair and a blue leopard suit. Another photo showed Megan with her leg kicked up as MGK tied her sneakers.