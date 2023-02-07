Megan Fox might be the sweetest wife-to-be in the world. The 36-year-old attended the 65th Annual Grammy Awards to support her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly.

MGK was nominated for Best Rock Album for his record Mainstream Sellout. Even though he lost to rockstar legend Ozzy Osbourne, it didn’t stop Megan from penning some beautiful words of encouragement.

In her caption, she wrote, “Congratulations on being in the very small percentage of artists who have received a Grammy nomination. You have handled this process with a grace and maturity that I haven’t seen from you before and I’m so proud of you…”

Megan then went on to praise the Home singer for his humility and gratitude and even remarked that he was really grown as a person.

She then went on to post pictures from their Grammy Weekend. Megan wore a gorgeous form-fitting white dress that featured an embellished corset and jeweled spaghetti straps.

Machine Gun Kelly had on a metallic suit with a black lace shirt under it. He added a pearl body chain for extra shine.

The famous couple switched things up for the Grammy’s after-party, where Megan wore a white minidress that showed off the actress’s long legs. She paired it with white evening gloves to add some drama to the look.

Kelly would have on an all-black outfit, wearing a long black coat and matching trousers. To accessorize the outfit, he wore the same body chain as well as a black baseball cap.

Megan Fox channels old Hollywood glamour for a Grammys party

With award season comes many amazing parties, so it’s no surprise that Megan arrived in a beautiful red gown.

She wore a fitted dress that featured a corseted torso with wrap skirt detailing. To channel old Hollywood, she had her hair in a deep side part with big barrel curls that cascaded onto her shoulders.

For her makeup, she wore neutral nude eyeshadow with gorgeous matching lipstick. She kept the accessories simple, wearing diamond earrings and a crystal necklace.

Megan Fox shares the secret to her killer body

Megan Fox has always been in amazing shape, so it’s no surprise that she puts a lot of work into it. The mom of three shared her tips with E! News where she explained her main diet rules.

The Transformers star makes sure to cut out anything white, including bread, crackers, chips, and anything unhealthy.

The actress also doesn’t believe in any cheat days. When her goal is to lose weight, Megan makes sure not to lean into any junk food cravings.

For exercise, she does intense circuit training that includes high energy workouts and weight lifting at least twice a week.