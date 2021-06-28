Megan Fox shares pics of rainbow nails in support of Pride month

Megan Fox shared her new rainbow-themed nails for Pride Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Megan Fox gave a shout-out to the LGBTQ+ community in her latest Instagram post as she rocked vibrantly colored fingernails.

The Transformers and Jennifer’s Body star, 35, shared some sizzling pictures on her social media page, proudly displaying her rainbow-tipped fingers and captioning the series with, “Putting the B in #LGBTQIA for over two decades 🌈🌈 @moveon @intoactionus #pride.”

In the first photo, the actress rested her head on a striped pillow while holding one hand up to her face, her colorful fingernails shining bright against her minimalist makeup look.

The magenta pinky nail, neon orange ring finger, turquoise middle, hot pink index nail, and sun-yellow thumbnail stood out against the star’s tanned skin, a subtle stone necklace added a nice backdrop against the neckline.

Megan put her nails on full exhibition, snapping a photo that just showed one hand held out, fingers straight, as her nails stood out dramatically against some shimmery, aquamarine pool water.

Her final snap showed the actress face-on to the camera, her hand laid against her forehead and her naturally pink lips, fresh face, and a hint of mascara that elongated her already luscious lashes giving off major summer vibes.

Fans loved Megan’s support for Pride

The stunner got fans going with her Pride post, giving Megan some major support with their positive comments.

“honey you made us realize the B in a lot of us,” one fan gushed, while another excitedly posted, “WHEN SHE GOES BOTH WAYS😍”

Pic credit: Instagram@meganfox

Megan Fox is known for her revealing and jaw-dropping looks

The star has been known for her often-outrageous, revealing, or just plain awe-inspiring ensembles.

Megan took to the BMA’s red carpet in a highly risque outfit this May, showing some major skin in a black cut-out dress complete with a transparent skirted bottom.

With boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly by her side in a silky black suit, his un-tucked white shirt showing off his multiple chest tattoos, the duo took the red carpet by storm; Megan with her skin-revealing dress and MGK with a freshly-dyed black tongue sticking out.

Late last year, the pair looked cozy in a picture they snapped from inside what appeared to be a hotel room.

Both Megan and MGK wore towels wrapped around their waists, with Megan’s top half covered by a string bikini top.

The actress captioned the photo with a sweet message for her beau saying, “Achingly beautiful boy…my heart is yours.”

The dynamic couple was first linked together in early 2020 and has remained practically glued at the hip since.