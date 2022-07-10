Megan Fox sends baby gift to Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green finalised their divorce in 2021. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Collin/Starlitepics/AdMedia

Megan Fox reportedly sent Brian Austin Green and his girlfriend Sharna Burgess a gift for the birth of their baby boy.

The Transformers actress, 36, and Beverly Hills 90210 actor, 48, were married from 2010 to 2021 and share sons Noah Shannon Green, 9, Bodhi Ransom Green, 8, and Journey River Green, 5.

Megan Fox reportedly sent a baby gift to her ex and his partner

Brian and professional dancer Sharna, 37, welcomed their son Zane Walker Green on June 28. The couple has been dating since October 2020.

A source told TMZ that Megan gifted the pair with a floral design of beautiful white flowers.

The flower display also reportedly had a card from Megan, which read: “Congratulations Brian and Sharna.”

Back in June, Brian posted a maternity snap and gushed about how excited he was to have a baby with Sharna.

He wrote: “You are beautiful. I can’t wait to share this next chapter with you. You are gonna be the best mom @monamarandystudio, thank you so much for taking such beautiful pictures for us. Meet you soon little one.”

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green’s relationship

Megan and Brian first met on the set of the sitcom, Hope & Faith. Due to Brian being 30 and Megan being 18 at the time, Brian was hesitant to begin a relationship.

Megan told Elle Magazine in 2009: “I had to convince him that I was slightly more responsible and well-spoken and had other things to bring to the table besides being 18.”

After beginning their relationship in 2004, the couple got engaged two years later but called off the engagement in 2009.

The following year, Brian and Megan got engaged again and tied the knot at the Four Seasons resort in Hawaii.

Certainly having an up and down relationship, the two separated after Megan filed for divorce in 2015, but they then reconciled in 2016.

However, in 2020 the two separated leading Megan to file for divorce again and in October 2021 their divorce was finalised.

Megan Fox Has Been Dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly

Megan has been dating Machine Gun Kelly since early 2020. Speaking about the rapper, she told Glamour UK: “He’s literally my exact physical type that I’ve been manifesting since I was four.”

“I’m also four years older than him. So, I think I made him. My thoughts and intentions grew him into the person that he is, who knows what he would’ve looked like or been like if it wasn’t for me.”

In January 2022, the couple revealed that they were engaged.