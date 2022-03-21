Megan Fox rocks crocheted pink bra top and matching knit skirt while supporting Machine Gun Kelly in Argentina

Megan Fox is a vision in pink during Argentina trip. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Megan Fox may have been on the sidelines supporting Machine Gun Kelly during his recent concert, but she was the one stealing the show.

The Transformers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles actress and mom of three, who will turn 36 in May, brought her A-game as she joined her fiance across the United States border into Argentina for Machine Gun Kelly’s Lollapalooza event.

While MGK stormed the stage and had fans going crazy as he displayed his signature eclectic ensemble and rock-star moves, Megan stood by his side, both in spirit and in person, and nailed another slamming outfit.

Megan Fox wore a preppy, pink knit top and skirt to show her support for MGK at his recent concert

Megan was a vision in bubblegum-pink at the event, showing off those infamous board-flat abs and crazy toned legs while looking sweet as candy in her knit, bikini-style top and matching pink knit skirt, adding a pink, spiked choker with two pink dice to top it all off.

The actress shared snaps of her attire and one backstage with her beau and the other performers to her Instagram story this weekend, bringing some much-needed pizzazz to the middle of spring.

Keeping her long, dark locks down in what has become a routine move for her, Megan added some flare to her look with some pink spike anklets, pink high-top sneakers, and popping pink nails.

Keeping her lips a subtle shade that matched the rest of her color choice, Megan allowed her glowing, steely-blue/green eyes to be the sole alternate hue aside from her striking black hair.

Megan and MGK are set to walk down the aisle sometime soon, if they haven’t already

While maintaining their busy careers, Machine Gun Kelly with his musical domination and Megan with her success in film, the unique couple set the internet on fire this year when they announced their engagement in a way only they could pull off.

Posting to his Instagram page, MGK shared snaps of his romantic proposal to his love of over two years, bending down on one knee for the traditional proposal method.

Staying true to their slightly eccentric ways, Megan and MGK sealed the deal by drinking each other’s blood, which was quickly compared to Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton’s relationship, during which both parties wore each other’s blood in small vials around their necks.

Although fans have been eagerly anticipating a wedding fit for their quirky and fun romance, rumors recently flew that the pair had possibly gotten married already in secret.

The gossip began last month when an announcer at the NBA All-Star game told the audience that Megan was Machine Gun Kelly’s wife.

Fans lost it and immediately began speculating if the couple had gotten their marriage license without a big to-do, but that fact remains unknown as Megan and her beau has yet to comment on their status publicly.