Megan Fox poses in thigh-skimming mirrored minidress for empowerment

Megan Fox shared a photo wearing a sparkly silver dress from her latest collection. Pic credit: @meganfox/Instagram

Megan Fox has shared a new photo to announce the drop of her latest boohoo x Megan Fox 2.0 collection.

Megan posted a photoshoot picture wearing a dress from her latest collaboration that showed her glamourously posing between two walls with her hair “blowing in the wind.”

Megan Fox says her boohoo collection empowers every body

In the backlit snapshot, Megan was wearing a tight, gold dress that hit her legs mid-thigh. The eye-catching outfit was primarily made up of sparkly, attached circular emblems and currently retails for $100 on the website.

The Jennifer’s Body actress also paired the bold dress with silver high heels and large hoop earrings.

“A collection to empower every body ❤️‍🔥 @boohoo x @meganfox 2.0 is here. Shop the collection from the link in bio,” Megan and boohoo wrote in their shared post.

She also previously posted about the release of her collection last week, wearing a full-body sheer dress over a black bikini set. “You are your own power, you are the source, it starts with you,” Megan wrote in her caption.

When it comes to the second drop of her collaboration with boohoo, the website states that the pieces were created from Megan’s own, personal style and were meant to inspire people to celebrate their individuality. The actress also said that the new collection would be similar to her first one – keeping the same fearless and bold designs.

“Keeping in theme with the first collection, the styles are incredibly sexy and bold – two things I personally try to embody with my style choices,” she said.

Pic credit: @boohoo/Instagram

The inspiration behind Megan’s newest boohoo drop

Megan has surely been keeping busy – especially after her recent engagement to musician Machine Gun Kelly. After gushing over her fiance in a recent interview, Megan switched gears to talk about the importance of fashion in her life.

The actress, while sitting in front of multiple racks holding pieces of her new collection, talked about the inspiration behind the designs of her second boohoo collaboration. She claimed the original idea for the new pieces sparked from a sparkly, taupe-colored outfit she wore months ago.

“I posted about it and made a reference to Euphoria or whatever, and I think a lot of the colors in the collection are actually from that, are inspired from that look… sparkly, sexy, but also really young,” she said.

Megan’s collection starts at $12 and ranges from US sizes 2 to 24, including pieces such as bold-colored suits, sparkly dresses, and boyfriend jeans.