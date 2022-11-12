Megan Fox poses in busty top for elf costume with MGK

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox dress up as Legends of Zelda characters. Pic credit: @machinegunkelly/Instagram/©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

It appears as if Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are still in a Halloween mood when most people are probably getting ready for Christmas.

The actress and her fiance posed for the camera wearing The Legend of Zelda costumes. Fox wore a plunging wine-red silk bodysuit and a white skirt with slits up to her hips.

She accessorized with fingerless white gloves that covered half of her arms and a sexy pair of gold metallic tie-up thigh-high boots.

This time she switched her signature long dark hair for a blonde curled wig that she wore, adorned with a flower headband.

Kelly, on the other side, wore an olive green shirt with some beige pants and a brown leather harness. He accessorized by wearing a fake sword like in the video game.

The Transformers actress also shared some behind-the-scenes photos on her Instagram of her look by posing topless while she got her beautiful makeup done, and added some elf ears as well.

Megan Fox poses topless to give her fans a behind-the-scenes look

She captioned the iconic pictures, “Very seriously looked into elf ear modification after this. @grimes let me know if you find someone.”

The couple previously chose some iconic Halloween costumes– they dressed as former couple Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee when they attended the Casamigos Halloween party, as well as a priest and slave.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Megan Fox teams up with Boohoo for a second clothing collection

The 36-year-old has an amazing style and isn’t afraid to show it.

Fox recently paired up with the fashion brand Boohoo to collaborate for the second time and release a sexy collection, alongside the A-list stylist Maeve Reilly.

This collection is supposed to be a close representation of the actress’ style and made to feel and look sexy and confident.

There are a lot of party looks to choose from, as this release counts 40 pieces that go from day to night. The colors that stand out the most are bright orange as well as sheer sparkly dresses.

Fox announced the release on her Instagram by posing in a bold orange coat long sleeve dress. From sexy disco minidresses to oversized denim shirts, there is a little bit for everyone.

The collection is now out and can be shopped on the brand’s official website.