Megan Fox kicks up leg for trenchcoat dress show off

Megan Fox at the Ferrari 60th Anniversary in Beverly Hills, California. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/s_bukley

Earlier this week, Megan Fox launched her new collaboration with e-retailer Boohoo. To help promote the items available in the collection, she modeled several of them for others to see.

She showed off one item on her social media on May 31 and another several days ago, with a third selection arriving on Thursday.

This time, the Transformers and Jennifer’s Body actress donned a monochromatic look from the collection for the summer season, which featured a stylish trenchcoat.

Megan Fox models trenchcoat from Boohoo collection

On Thursday, Megan Fox shared another of the items from the Boohoo X Megan Fox 2.0 collection, as she looked stunning in an orange premium satin trench coat that draped down towards the floor.

In her photo, Megan sits on a podium or black piece of furniture, posing with one straight leg and the other kicked up in the air. The 36-year-old actress and model also wore gold hoop earrings, and strappy mesh pumps to complete her look.

Fox’s pumps featured a honeycomb design and small patterned holes on the soles. The premium satin trench coat that Fox wears is made of 100 percent polyester, is available in orange or champagne, and goes up to size 20.

The Boohoo X Megan Fox 2.0 collection is considered stylish fashion offering “something for everyone.” Other items shown on the official Boohoo website include “statement outerwear to tailored suits and occasion-ready dresses.”

Fox supported fiance MGK at his recent concert

In addition to the promotional posts featuring her Boohoo items, Fox was also showing support for her future husband, Machine Gun Kelly, at his concert this past Wednesday.

According to Daily Mail, Fox attended MGK’s performance at Moody Center in Austin, Texas, and sat by the stage rocking a stunning black strappy crop top.

MGK wore pink trousers featuring studs and also had pink hair to match. Based on Daily Mail’s report, things got pretty wild during his performance, including the singer hanging from a ladder on a helicopter above the crowd.

He’s currently on the Mainstream Sellout Tour promoting his album, Mainstream Sellout, which he released on March 25. The pop-rock release charted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 and includes guest appearances from Willow Smith, Lil Wayne, and Young Thug.

MGK, real name Colson Baker, popped the question to Megan Fox this past January, two years after they met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass. Their engagement reportedly included drinking one another’s blood to make things official.

As of this report, there’s no official date for their wedding, although a source told E! News in March they are aiming for 2023 with an “extravagant, dark wedding.”

After speculation arrived at the Billboard music awards last month that she was pregnant with MGK’s child, Fox ended those rumors when she stepped out in a tiny crop top that didn’t give any evidence of a baby bump.